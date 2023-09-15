BRIDGEWATER — It wasn’t quite silent enough to hear a pin drop, but the distant noise from traffic on Route 42 could be heard as a hush fell across the crowd.
Much of the opening frame remained that way at Sam Ritchie Stadium on Friday after Waynesboro sophomore quarterback Haden Morris busted loose for a 63-yard touchdown run on the team’s first possession, the defense forced a Turner Ashby punt, and the visitors proceeded to hold onto the ball for 9:43 out of 12 possible first-quarter minutes.
“After we saw that, me and some of the other guys walked up and down the sideline, and we were like, ‘All right. Let’s pick this energy up. Let’s get this going,’” Turner Ashby quarterback Micah Shank said about his team’s six-point first-quarter deficit. “We knew what we could do. I could definitely feel it in the atmosphere that we were underestimating them, and I kept trying to tell them, ‘It’s another football game.’ You just never know.”
The Knights proceeded to force a turnover on downs after the Little Giants drove down to the TA 28, and three plays later, Shank connected with junior running back Beau Baylor for a beautiful 43-yard touchdown toss to give the team a lead, which it never relinquished as it ran with momentum en route to a 50-6 non-district rout in prep football action at home.
It is the fifth win for Turner Ashby over Waynesboro in the last six meetings and the first time the Knights have started a year 4-0 in a 10-game season since back in 2005. TA started 5-0 before losing its regular-season finale in the six-game spring season in 2021.
“We feel great,” said Baylor, who finished Friday with 242 all-purpose yards and four scores. "There’s still a lot more work to do. We’re not anywhere near our end goal, and we know as long we take it week by week, we’ll be fine. As long as everyone stays bought in, everything will go well. Our goal is just focusing on getting one win at a time and moving on.”
Morris took the second play from scrimmage 63 yards to the house and after a missed extra point, winless Waynesboro had silenced the home crowd with a lead just 61 seconds into the game.
“It’s a credit to [WHS head] coach [Brandon] Jarvis and Waynesboro, man,” Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner said. “He’s a good coach. They’re well-coached. He came out with a nice game plan there, but I’ve said this about our guys all year, man — they just keep fighting. We just kept fighting and the kids stuck to our game plan, and luckily it worked out for us tonight.”
Although the Knights drove into the WHS territory on a couple of deep passes to junior star Micah Matthews — including a one-hander down the TA sideline — they eventually had to punt.
The Giants then went marching, going on a 17-play, 66-yard drive that featured no play longer than 10 yards, but Waynesboro running Cameran Newsome was eventually stuffed on back-to-back plays and the team turned it over on downs, giving the Knights the ball back.
After Shank hit Baylor for a 43-yard score to take a 7-6 lead, momentum swung quickly.
“Once momentum shifts, it’s really our game,” Matthews said. “That’s a big thing for us. We didn’t get it going early. I feel like the tone was set with the defense after that drive. They really locked in, and after that, I feel like we got going on offense, and it’s a good balance.”
On the Little Giants’ ensuing possession, Baylor made a leaping interception down the right sideline to give TA the ball back and three plays later, following a 25-yard completion from Shank to senior receiver Calvin Young Young, a shuffle pass to Matthews from 10 yards out reached the end zone — combined with a two-point conversion run from Shank — and the Knights led 15-6.
“I love that,” Matthews said. “I love being able to set the tone with that stuff. I feel like it’s a big component of our game. Once we get rolling, we’re lowkey unstoppable at that point.”
Turner Ashby added two more scores before half, with Baylor breaking loose for a 50-yard run with 4:23 remaining and Ben Seifert catching a 56-yard scoring toss with 2:24 left.
Baylor then added a 53-yard scoring run and 23-yard rush to the end zone on the Knights’ first two possessions after intermission to make it 43-6 with 6:08 remaining in the third.
“It started with practice,” Matthews said. “We didn’t start well Monday, and I feel like that translated to that first drive, but we were locked in [Tuesday and Wednesday], and that translated to the rest of the game. Once we set the tone early, it’s really important.”
Outside of Morris’ big run, the Turner Ashby defense held the Little Giants in check.
Morris did finish 11-of-19 passing for 43 yards and had seven carries for 76 on the ground, but Jarvis said his team simply wore down on Friday.
“We’re really young, especially on the offensive side of the ball, so the explosive chunk plays we were able to do last year just aren’t really there,” Jarvis said. “Going into this game, we really wanted to control the ball and get three or four yards, move the chains, and then get one to pop once in a while, which happened on our first drive there. I thought the kids did a great job executing the plan there in those first couple of drives and then a couple of bad things happen on the other side of the ball and momentum started swinging the other way.”
In what has become a common trend, it was another night of the TA offense putting up video game-like numbers on offense, finishing with a ridiculous 555 total yards in the win.
Baylor had nine carries for 183 yards and three scores, along with two catches for 59 and another, while Shank was 13-of-17 passing for 253 yards and a trio of scores himself. Matthews added six carries for 103 yards and a touchdown, while seven other receivers caught a pass, and sophomore Brooks Bowman added a fourth-quarter touchdown run.
“They have good football players,” Jarvis said. “They put you in a bind. If you try to focus on one player, they have plenty others who can step up and make the same play.”
Sitting through the first quarter as the Little Giants maintained possession and kept that potent TA offense on the sideline, fans got antsy and watched in silence.
But by the time Baylor was heading toward the home sideline with the first of his four touchdowns on the night, the stadium had erupted in excitement and the Turner Ashby sidelines returned to its usual form.
And by the time the clock ticked down Friday, so did the scoreboard at Sam Ritchie Stadium.
“We know some things are going to go bad,” Baylor said. “It’s not always going to go perfectly. You’re going to have bad plays and bad moments. As long as we stay together as a team and keep our confidence and our composure, we’re going to be fine. We have a lot of great players and great coaches. As long we come together, we’ll do fine.”
