Juniors Lily Moyers and Haley Lambert and sophomore Natalie Wisman all saw time in the circle in a 10-0 non-district softball shutout of Waynesboro at home on Monday.
Moyers got the start, tossing three innings of one-hit shutout softball, walking zero, and striking out a trio of batters. Lambert tossed the next two frames and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three before Wisman closed out the sixth.
Sophomore outfielder Reaghan Warner was 1-for-3 with three runs scored and a two-run homer for the Knights in the leadoff spot, while freshman Kayden Williams was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Other contributors for TA included Harleigh Propst with a double, two runs scored, and three RBIs, while Moyers and Lambert each had an RBI single, and senior Katelyn Nazelrod had two hits.
The Little Giants were led by junior Kaitlyn Frenger and senior Madison Graham, with one hit apiece in the road setback.
The Knights (8-0) head to Shenandoah for a massive showdown of unbeatens on Wednesday against non-district foe Page County.
Waynesboro, meanwhile, hosted a non-district doubleheader against Wellsville on Tuesday at Kate Collins Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.