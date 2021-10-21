BRIDGEWATER — It took some time, but Turner Ashby is starting to click.
With three straight wins, including back-to-back impressive Valley District victories over Broadway and Spotswood, the Knights have suddenly looked more like the team many picked to win the district title throughout the preseason.
“In a lot of ways, we’re kind of finding out what works best," Turner Ashby fifth-year coach Chris Fraser said. "What worked in the spring hasn’t necessarily worked best in the fall. … We’re just finding our way and going with it.”
When the Knights host city/county rival Harrisonburg tonight at 7 p.m. in Bridgewater, it'll be a matchup of two teams trending in opposite directions.
While TA has found success as of late behind its rejuvenated offense, the Blue Streaks struggled to get anything going last week in a loss to Broadway.
“Football isn’t like other sports," Harrisonburg first-year coach Kyle Gillenwater said. ""You only get one [game] a week. You have to work on it for a week and it allows you time to make your corrections. Hopefully, we’ll have them focused on just this one because that’s the one we have.”
In the 19-point loss to the Gobblers, the Blue Streaks struggled offensively before hitting for some big plays late and couldn't stop Cameron Showalter and the Broadway run game on the defensive side of the ball all night.
But, it was special teams miscues that frustrated Gillenwater the most.
“We try to focus on all of it a little bit, but the [three] fake punts hurt us in that game," Gillenwater said. "Obviously, that wasn’t the deciding factor but we’ve been really good in the kicking game all year and that let us down a bit. We need to pay a little more attention to detail in all aspects.”
Gillenwater and the Streaks will certainly have their hands full this week as Turner Ashby comes to town with an offense that is suddenly more versatile.
After a big-time performance against his former team in a double-overtime win over the Gobblers, Knights quarterback Cole Hoover has opened up the passing game and used an array of different weapons through the air.
“The development of Cole Hoover at quarterback has really kind of catapulted us to the next level," Fraser said. "It’s a huge part of it. We’ve gotten a little bit smarter about how to use our weapons in different situations.”
The TA defense will have difficulty containing a signal-caller as well on defense.
Harrisonburg quarterback Keenan Glago is one of the area's most experienced quarterbacks and has shown the ability to make plays in the run game, too, this season.
“We’ve been watching him for almost three years now and I think he’s really good," Fraser said of Glago. "[Harrisonburg receiver Kris Walker] is a special skill kid. Overall, their athleticism concerns us a bit. But at this point, it’s really about the Knights more than anyone else. If we show up to play and everyone is on the same page, we should do decent against most people.”
With three games remaining, Turner Ashby (5-2) and Harrisonburg (3-4) are facing different challenges ahead as both teams bid for postseason berths.
And much like things have clicked for the Knights in recent weeks, the Blue Streaks and their coaching staff are hoping for a similar fate themselves.
“That would be really nice because we have shown flashes in all three phases," Gillenwater said. "Even in losses, we’ve had some good things happen. The kids are working hard. We just need to do what’s right and execute our game plan.”
