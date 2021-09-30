BRIDGEWATER — With four points left still to be scored, the chants of “start the buses” began from the home crowd inside the Turner Ashby gymnasium.
Just a few feet in front of the student section, a broom swept across the floor.
For a team that had so much go wrong recently, it all went right on Thursday.
“It’s amazing when you have support behind you,” Knights senior Delanie Propst said. “To look over to them and see they are cheering for you, win or lose, feels great.”
Turner Ashby picked up a pivotal Valley District victory with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-12 sweep of rival Broadway in prep volleyball action in front of a raucous crowd in Bridgewater.
“We’ve been working our butts off in practice, putting the effort in and we’re having fun while doing it and that’s what really matters," said Knights outside hitter Taylor Adams, who had eight kills.
The win was much-needed for the Knights, who came into Thursday having lost five of their last six.
“This group gives 110 percent all of the time, so it’s nice to see that pay off,” TA coach Brandi Baylor said. “I’m just so proud of them. We came out, did exactly what we’ve worked on all week in practice and we executed. That’s exactly what we wanted to do."
1 of 13
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Anna Simmons, left, and Taylor Adams try to block a shot from Broadway.
Turner Ashby's Anna Simmons, left, and Taylor Adams try to block a shot from Broadway.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Reaghan Warner digs into a shot from Broadway.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Delanie Propst digs into a shot from Broadway.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Kelsey Knight takes a shot Broadway's Sydney Collins.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Volleyball
Broadway's Taylor Suters takes a shot on Turner Ashby's Carson Griffin, left, and Harleigh Propst.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Carson Griffin takes a shot on Broadway's Taylor Suters.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Volleyball
Broadway's Taylor Suters digs into a shot from Turner Ashby.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Volleyball
Turner Ashby celebrates after scoring on Broadway.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Lindsey Wimer digs into a shot from Turner Ashby.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Landon Spotts takes a shot on Broadway's Alyssa Mongold.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Taylor Adams collides with Kelsey Knight as they chase down a shot from Broadway.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Volleyball
Broadway's Lindsey Wimer chases down a shot from Turner Ashby.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Broadway Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Harleigh Propst digs into a shot from Broadway.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
The Knights jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening set and never trailed the remainder of the match as the Gobblers struggled to match the intensity of the home team.
“It’s amazing,” said Propst, who finished with 13 digs and six aces. "The energy we had tonight was off-the-charts good. We came out feeling good and our hitters at the net were amazing. Everything we practiced this week went into the game and it really shows.”
Carson Griffin finished with eight kills, six blocks and three aces for Turner Ashby in the victory.
The Gobblers (6-8, 0-3 Valley) have now lost seven in a row after a strong start.
For the Knights (7-8, 1-1 Valley), meanwhile, it was the type of performance Baylor said she’s hopeful can fix the recent struggles and put the team back in contention in district play.
And both the coach and the players said they can thank their fans for a part of that.
“They’re amazing,” Baylor said of the home crowd. “They’re so much fun and it hypes these girls up. We love them. It’s a lot of fun to have them here. Tonight, we played an entire match. That’s going to help us moving forward.”
