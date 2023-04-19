With a clean sweep of the doubles matches highlighting the match, Turner Ashby won its fourth straight with a 7-2 win over city/county rival Harrisonburg in Valley District girls tennis Tuesday at home.
Seniors Kate Jones and Jolexie Whetzel and juniors Kendra Gillette and Devon Wichael earned singles victories for the Knights.
Olivia Eberly, a junior, rallied from a 5-1 deficit to defeat TA’s Biannca Redding 10-6 at No. 6 singles for the Blue Streaks, while HHS junior Clare Kirwan defeated TA’s Harper Dodd 10-8 at the No. 3 spot.
In the doubles matches, however, it was all Knights, as Jones/Whetzel, Dodd/Gillette, and Wichael/Redding all came up victorious.
“It was a hard-fought match up and down the ladder,” Turner Ashby head coach Karen Clark said. “The strong wind gusts added much difficulty for both teams. The frustration was evident. Both teams played extraordinarily well considering the conditions.”
The Knights (9-1, 2-1 Valley) return to action Friday at district foe Rockbridge County, while the Streaks (4-5, 2-2 Valley) were right back in action Wednesday with a non-district match at Mountain View.
