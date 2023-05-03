BROADWAY — Turner Ashby is looking to close out the regular season strong.
The Knights took another step toward doing that Tuesday, putting up strong efforts in the No. 1 singles, along with No. 4 through No. 6 spots, as well as No. 2 and No.3 doubles to nab a 6-3 Valley District boys tennis win over rival Broadway at BHS.
TA’s Levi Waidelich earned an 8-1 singles victory over Tanner Fulk at the No. 1 seed.
Marshal Good and Daniel Oscar took singles wins for Broadway over Carter Alley and Caleb Landes, respectively. Good won 8-2, while Oscar won 8-5.
The Knights got hot in the No. 4 through No. 6 holes. Brandon Puffenbarger and Mason Nesselrodt were victorious 8-1 over their respective Broadway counterparts in Jason Kang and Samuel Post. Tucker Bowman bested Broadway’s Jason Driver 8-0.
Broadway’s No. 1 doubles team of Fulk and Good took down Waidelich and Alley 8-2. Landes and Nesselrodt defeated Oscar and Kang 8-6, while Puffenbarger and Bowman were victorious over Post and Manetta 8-1.
The Knights (9-6, 3-4 Valley) host Harrisonburg Friday in their last regular season match, while the Gobblers await Tuesday's district tournament at Turner Ashby.
