WAYNESBORO — Playing on a short week, Turner Ashby made quite the statement on Friday.
The Knights showcased a fair balance of passing and rushing, which propelled them to a 44-21 non-district win over Waynesboro in non-district prep football action at WHS.
“They had to play two this week. Their schedule was all messed up, two on the road,” TA first-year head coach Scott Turner said of his squad. “They were locked in and ready to go. I’m just proud of their effort, their commitment and their work ethic.”
After Monday’s win over Harrisonburg, Turner said they were focused on how the team can get better the next day. It was a short week for the Knights, so they tried to clean a few things up.
“Really just tried to stay healthy, it’s hard to play two in one week,” Turner said. “They’ll get on the bus and go anywhere, any time and that’s what we’re excited about.”
The Knights didn’t waste any time against the Little Giants as running back Beau Baylor legged out a 52-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening drive.
Waynesboro quickly responded when quarterback Blake Jones connected with Camryn Williams on a 33-yard touchdown pass, but that momentum was short lived as Turner Ashby put up 28 unanswered points in the first half.
TA quarterback Micah Shank broke through for a 44-yard touchdown run while Baylor notched his second rushing touchdown on a 2-yard carry.
“We’ve worked hard at practice every single week,” Baylor said. “We knew this wouldn’t be an easy game but we came in, used our game plan the right way and won.”
The second quarter saw Shank find Baylor on a 39-yard touchdown pass. Baylor said the Knights have added a lot of elements to their passing game, which has helped lead to its success.
“Micah, he can do it all, he’s very fast, can run, catch, everything,” Baylor said. “Coach Turner knows how to use us well and that’s what we try to do every game.”
Running back Gage Kelley finished off a 54-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run — putting the Knights up by 27 at halftime.
Turner said his team tries to be a well-rounded team and does what the opposing defense gives them.
“Micah Shank’s a heck of a player and we got some guys out there we can get it to,” Turner said. “Hats off to them, they did a nice job tonight.”
The Knights (7-2) picked up the pace in the third quarter and used up a lot of clock by keeping the ball on the ground. They added a field goal to make it a 30-point game heading into the fourth quarter.
The Little Giants wouldn’t give up as they added 14 points in the fourth quarter with touchdowns from Briscoe Miller and Ryan Barbour. Yet, the deficit proved to be too much as it was too little, too late.
The Little Giants (1-8) face Broadway on the road in the final regular-season game. The Knights will host Rockbridge County with an opportunity to secure their second straight Valley District title.
Looking ahead to the Wildcats, Baylor said they play “ground-and-pound” football and will need their defense to step up if they want to win.
He said he’s hopeful the Knights can finish the year with a win over Rockbridge, like last year, and carry the momentum into the playoffs.
Turner said they’re going to look at the Wildcats on film over the weekend and said it won’t be an easy game, so they have to get prepared.
“They do some different stuff on defense and it’s a different offense that we’ve seen,” Turner said. “They’ll be a tough out, so we’ll have to get prepared and be ready to go.”
Turner Ashby 21 13 3 7 — 44
Waynesboro 7 0 0 14 — 21
First Quarter
Scoring Summary
TA — Baylor 52 run (run failed)), 9:49
W — Williams 33 pass from Jones (Argueta kick), 7:07
TA — Shank 44 run (Shank 2 run), 6:10
TA — Baylor 2 run (Miller kick), 1:51
Second Quarter
TA — Baylor 39 pass from Shank (Miller kick), 9:56
TA — Kelley 1 run (kick failed), 7:26
Third Quarter
TA — Miller 21 field goal, 5:05
Fourth Quarter
TA — Eppard 7 pass from Grove (Miller kick), 10:11
W — Miller 69 pass from Jones (Argueta kick), 8:24
W — Barbour 10 run (Argueta kick), 0:19
