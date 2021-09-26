Players huddled around the locker room with smiles on their faces and a bit of a weight off the shoulders as coaches stood a few dozen feet away in a circle.
There was a lot to work on after Turner Ashby's win over East Rockingham in Week 5, but it provided a glimpse of what the Knights need to do to be consistently successful.
Most notably? A bend-but-don't-break defense and a sound rushing attack.
“It felt good to finally be able to play well," Knights quarterback Cole Hoover said after the 27-7 victory over the Eagles in Elkton. "We’ve been playing some tough teams. It feels good to finally get a win, get some confidence again. I think playing those tough teams, though, is just going to help us in the long run."
TA, like most of the Valley District, has taken its lumps in non-district play with a pair of shutout losses at the hands of Brookville and Western Albemarle.
In a 50-0 loss to the Bees, it was the Knights defense that struggled to slow down the BHS spread offense. Two weeks later, in a 13-0 setback at the hands of the Warriors, Turner Ashby's offense simply couldn't get it done in the red zone.
Against the Eagles last week, however, the Knights managed to get things done in all three phases of the game en route to a convincing 20-point victory.
"Our offense was doing pretty well tonight, I’d say," Hoover said.
It wasn't perfect, by any means, but TA certainly was efficient in the win.
Sam Shickel opened the game with an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and later added a 77-yard rushing score as part of 112-yard day on the ground.
Hoover, Jalin Quintanilla and Dylan Eppard combined for 88 more rushing yards on 25 carries and, more importantly, the passing game took a step forward.
Defensively, the Knights limited East Rockingham to just 60 yards rushing.
For Turner Ashby fifth-year coach Chris Fraser, that side of the ball remains the identity of this year's team and is what has carried them to a 3-2 record.
“Oh, yeah," Fraser said about his defense being the strength of his team. "I think they were kind of slacking on that drive at the end of the first half and we were sort of going through the motions there, but I’m still proud. A win is a win."
The rest of the schedule is where the Knights' focus has been on this year.
TA has a bye this week before facing Broadway in a big rivalry game to open up Valley District play before playing the rest of the league along with non-district foe Waynesboro.
“I think it's the perfect time," Shickel said about the off week. "I think it’s going to help us recover a bit and get ready for Broadway.”
The Knights and Gobblers have built a tense rivalry on the field and are, arguably, the two best teams in the wide-open Valley District this season.
With two weeks to get things figured out a bit more, Turner Ashby took a step in the right direction against East Rock in its quest for a Valley District title.
"We have to clean it up and watch film and now, we have two weeks to prepare for Broadway," Fraser said.
