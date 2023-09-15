BROADWAY — With the match tied at two, Turner Ashby looked to close the show in the winner-take-all fifth set on Thursday.
For the Knights, they were looking to add their third straight win in what’s been a crucial midseason rally for the program.
Standing on the opposing side of the court on Thursday was their Valley District rival in the Broadway, who was aiming to get its season back on track after three straight losses.
The Gobblers claimed victories in the first and third sets while Turner Ashby took the second and fourth sets, and after a back-and-forth affair, it was time to see who’d come out on top.
“Everybody wants to win that fifth set,” Knights junior standout Reaghan Warner said. “When you get to the fifth set, it’s all or nothing.”
Turner Ashby set the tone early in set five by jumping out to a four-point lead, forcing Broadway to take a timeout. It seemed as though TA would seal the deal, but Broadway came charging back and trailed by three late when Knights second-year head coach Brandi Baylor was forced to call timeout and regroup her team for the final two points.
“We got timid and played on our heels,” Turner Ashby senior Harleigh Propst said. “I think once we calmed down and realized we could go at them and kill this ball and get the next point, then we were back on top.”
Ultimately, the Knights were able to settle down and find what they needed to claim a 16-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12 match victory over the Gobblers at BHS.
Baylor felt once her girls started to serve more aggressively, they were able to take Broadway out of rhythm.
“Certainly, we were wanting to challenge them on our serve,” Baylor said. “We didn’t feel like we did that the whole match, and we paid for that, because they played great. Ultimately, when we started serving better, it gave us an opportunity to have them not hitting at us the whole night and be able to play offense ourselves.”
Warner, who ended with nine kills, 15 digs and two aces, chuckled when asked about her team’s serving efforts Thursday, stating they could use some work.
Fortunately, Warner said, they’re aware of what they have to work on.
“We’ve been serving pretty well lately,” Warner said. “You’re always going to have some bad nights, now we know what we need to fix and we know what we need to improve on in practice.”
Propst showed a lot of poise on Thursday — the kind you’d expect from a senior leader — contributing 15 kills, 11 assists, nine digs and three aces.
Whenever Broadway would begin to build momentum, Propst played a huge role in shutting it down.
“She wants to win,” Baylor said. “She doesn’t care who’s scoring points, she wants to put a ball down. It makes a huge difference to our team.”
As matches come and go, Propst said she has felt the reality start to sink in that her time at TA is limited. The excitement her teammates was on display any time she laid down a kill Thursday and spoke volumes to the bond they share.
“It wasn’t just a personal thing, it was a team thing,” Propst said. “It really makes leaving TA bittersweet. It really does. I love this group of girls [and] I love the game.”
Now on a three-game win streak, Baylor believes it’s a testament to her team’s mental growth and the confidence they continue to build.
“We preach that we’ve got to go and we’ve got to want to win,” Baylor said. “We can’t just be OK with being in matches, and they get that now. They know that they can win. … It continues to help them grow, it continues to build confidence, and I think that’s the key as we move forward.”
Unfortunately for the Gobblers, they continue to go the opposite direction as they’ve now dropped their last four matches. Second-year head coach Colton Frey had it in his mind that his team would come out swinging in set five, but it simply didn’t happen.
“We came out really flat,” Frey said. “We came out a little unsure of ourselves [and] didn’t fly around the court quite as much as we had in previous sets. [It] looked similar to the start in set four, where we were down 17-10 and had to fight back.”
Frey mentioned the rally in set four was one of many times on Thursday that they worked their way back into contention, and it’s a positive Frey could take moving forward.
“That’s a big pushback,” Frey said. “I think it says a lot about our willingness to fight [and] our willingness to get down and dirty once we had confidence in ourselves, it just took a little longer to light that fire.”
The Gobblers (4-7, 0-3 Valley) will hope for a better day Monday when they travel to Stuarts Draft (2-5) at 7:30 p.m. for non-district action. Frey is confident they can turn their fortunes around if they get back to playing how they know they can, citing the same thing happened in recent losses to Spotswood and Rockbridge County.
“Against Spotswood, we didn’t play our game,” Frey said. “We didn’t fly around the floor, we got down on ourselves and just played some slow defense, and it’s tough to win a match that way. Same thing against Rockbridge. I’m confident walking into every match that if we play like we know how to play, we’re here to win. It takes finding the ability to do that every single point [and] every single game.”
The Knights (7-4, 2-0 Valley) host East Rockingham (7-5, 1-2 Valley) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a Valley District clash. Baylor believes “first-ball contact” will be essential to success.
The Knights will look to keep the momentum rolling, and for Warner, she knows Tuesday won’t be easy.
Warner acknowledged how skilled the Eagles are, but believes if they’re smart with ball placement and getting the first ball up, they can come away with another win.
“That’s the key to our offense,” Warner said. “Putting the ball up, having that set and being able to go anywhere with it.”
