If anyone knows anything about Turner Ashby head coach Clint Curry, it’s that he has high expectations for his team.
That’s why, despite the Knights downing Harrisonburg 15-1 in Valley District softball on Tuesday at HHS and narrowly missing out on their seventh shutout of the season, he felt it was one of their worst nights at the plate they’d had all year.
“Our approach at the plate was terrible,” Curry said. “Our two-strike approach was terrible. I don’t want to sound like I’m just beating the girls up, because we did win 15-1, but we’re so much better than that. I wasn’t happy with the approaches we had at the plate. We were swinging at balls up out of the zone.”
Curry wasn’t sure what was happening, but he said knowing the girls, he knew it would be one of those nights.
He said the girls knew they were struggling at the plate but managed to outlast Harrisonburg for a district victory.
“For some reason, they just weren’t focused [on Tuesday],” Curry said. “They weren’t themselves. I’ve been around these girls so much, I know when they’re clicking, when they’re ready, when they’re going through the motions, [and] when things are working good for them.”
The Knights drove five softballs out of the HHS ballfield on Tuesday, with freshman second baseman Kaydence Williams slamming two home runs — one in the third inning, the other in the fifth — for arguably her best game yet this season.
Senior left fielder Eva Ochoa added to TA’s lead in the top of the seventh by clearing the bases with a grand slam.
“It came off the bat really well,” Ochoa said. “I haven’t been hitting the greatest, but my team [and] my coaches, they’ve stood behind me the whole time. It felt really good to finally get something rolling [and] get some runs in.”
Ochoa said they’re never disappointed with getting a win but admitted they weren’t necessarily happy with how they played. She felt they were late in getting the bats rolling, but they felt like their usual selves once they did.
“We just started really late in the game,” Ochoa said. “Once we woke up and started getting the bats working a little bit, we came along and scored some runs.”
Curry applauded junior pitcher Lily Moyers for having a “tremendous” night in the circle. Moyers tossed a complete game, fanning 11 strikeouts and narrowly missing out on a shutout after Harrisonburg junior second baseman Mia Rodamer scored off an RBI groundout in the seventh.
Ochoa led the Knights with four RBIs off the grand slam, while Williams drove in three runs off three hits, including the two homers. Junior first baseman Harleigh Propst and sophomore center fielder Reaghan Warner also notched home runs for unbeaten TA, which pounded out 14 hits as a team.
Harrisonburg’s loss on Tuesday marks its fourth straight.
HHS second-year head coach Derek Smiley said his girls knew they were up against a tough challenge, and the scoreboard didn’t depict how they played the game.
“They knew that this was going to be a battle,” Smiley said. “If we would’ve shown up flat, we wouldn’t have played them a full seven innings. Our goal this season was to play everybody seven innings, because this organization’s never been able to say that. It’s just the way it is.”
Smiley told his girls they had every reason to be sent home early, but they battled together and put the Knights through seven innings so he couldn’t be upset about their effort.
Junior pitcher Ashlyn Smiley, Derek’s daughter, threw for 6.1 innings and struck out 10. Derek said it meant a lot to hear from the TA coaches afterward that she pitched really well.
It was an emotional night at HHS as teams paid tribute to former HHS football player Calour Fields, who tragically passed away in a shooting over the weekend. His No. 25 was painted on the grass behind home plate, and all ticket proceeds went to his family. All softball players on both teams sported red hair bows in his honor.
Derek met with his team Monday, and he said the squad was very emotional given the circumstances. He said the only control they have is the product they present on the field and that Fields, who many players were friends with, would want them to go out and battle one of the best teams in the state.
“I think after having that discussion yesterday, I didn’t know,” Derek said. “I felt confident that we were going to show up to battle tonight, but you just never really know — but we did. I think the girls tonight, they realized they did want what we wanted them to do. They came out, they battled for a complete game, and did some great things.”
The Blue Streaks (3-6, 0-3 Valley) travel to Broadway Friday for another Valley District matchup, while the Knights (13-0, 2-0 Valley) host Rockbridge County in a Valley District clash.
The Knights remain perfect, and while Curry wasn’t pleased with the effort, he knows he’s blessed with a great group.
It wasn’t their best game, but they still pulled out a decisive win. That was enough to leave Curry smiling by the end.
“When you turn around, you look at the scoreboard, it’s 15-1 and we’re not happy, then things are good,” Curry said. “We’re blessed and things are good, but we were definitely off. We weren’t playing up to our potential [on Tuesday].”
