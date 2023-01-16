The Turner Ashby girls basketball team comprises a scrappy bunch of players.
The Knights like to play defense, wreak havoc on opposing offenses, and crash the boards.
That was on display Thursday night as TA rolled past Harrisonburg 61-20 in Valley District girls basketball at Claude Warren Fieldhouse.
The Knights' pressure defense set the tone early, creating many turnovers and easy baskets as TA had a 22-3 lead after one period. The margin grew to 36-12 at the break.
"I thought on defense we really got after it tonight, " said veteran Turner Ashby head coach Rob Lovell, whose team won its third straight and improved to 11-3 overall and 2-0 in the Valley District. "Our pressure was good and our defensive rotations are getting better. We've got an aggressive bunch for sure."
Junior guard Brynne Gerber paced the Knights with a game-high 14 points, Kendall Simmers added 12, and freshman Maisy Miller added 10 as TA had 10 players hit the scoring column.
Junior Timberlyn Moore paced the Blue Streaks with seven.
"It's been tough every night," said Harrisonburg head coach Tracy Harding, whose young team fell to 1-10, 1-2. "We only have one player with varsity experience. We are just inexperienced and we are still learning. I like our kids and they show up every day and work hard in practice."
Turner Ashby 22 14 17 8 — 61
Harrisonburg 3 9 4 4 — 20
TURNER ASHBY (61) — Knight 1 2-2 4, Simmers 4 2-3 12, Gerber 7 0-2 14, Bowen 1 0-0 2, Conley 1 1-2 3, Whetzel 1 0-2 2, Smith 2 3-4 7, Miller 4 1-2 10, Smith 1 1-2 3, Washington 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 12-21 61.
HARRISONBURG (20) — Arebalo 1 0-0 2, Dayton 1 0-1 2, Moore 3 1-1 7, Shifflett 1 0-2 2, Abraham 2 0-0 4, Lemon 1 0-0 2, Alvarado 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 2-5 20.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 3 (Simmers 2, Miller).
