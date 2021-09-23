ELKTON — Things finally felt right for Turner Ashby running back Sam Shickel.
The speedy senior finished with 10 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown and also had an 82-yard kickoff return for a score as the Knights cruised past Rockingham County foe East Rockingham 27-7 in Elkton in non-district prep football action on Thursday.
“It felt pretty good to get out there and get back on track,” Shickel said. “Things finally clicked, I think. We really focused this week in practice.”
The first play of the night indicated how things would go for Shickel when he took the opening kickoff and ran it back 82 yards to the house to give the Knights a 7-0 lead.
“I got the ball and I saw a line of, like, four guys,” Shickel said. “I looked back and cut it up and it was wide open home.”
The impact from the opening play was felt throughout much of the first half with Shickel scoring on a 77-yard run — a play that came on first-and-25 — on TA’s next series and then quarterback Cole Hoover eventually capping a five-play, 39-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 20-0 with 9:01 remaining in the second quarter.
“If they’re going to give me the call, I’m going to do my best,” Hoover said about carrying the ball so often. “I tell them, ‘Dude, give it to me and I’ll get it for you.’”
East Rock finally got on the board late in the second when Jakari Eaves connected with Xavier Butler on a 7-yard touchdown toss to finish a 14-play, 77-yard drive with 1:54 remaining in the opening half and cut the Knights’ lead to 20-7 before intermission.
TA only got one more score the rest of the contest — a 4-yard run from Jalin Quintanilla that capped a 14-play, 67-yard drive early in the fourth — which left Knights fifth-year coach Chris Fraser a bit frustrated with the lack of execution in the second half.
“I felt like we were sloppy,” Fraser said. “In two weeks, we have to clean that stuff up. That’s what concerns me. I know we’re coming off a short week and all of that, but have to get the sloppiness cleaned up.”
The Eagles, once again, failed to finish drives despite another strong outing from Eaves, who finished 14-of-26 passing for 83 yards and one touchdown in the loss.
“I just think it’s a play here and there,” ERHS first-year coach Scott Turner said. “That’s just how the offense is designed. They made some nice adjustments tonight. We’ll keep grinding. Jakari’s going to be a good one. We just have to keep on working.”
Hoover finished 7-of-10 passing for 96 yards and added 22 yards rushing and a score for the Knights (3-2) while Quintanilla added nine carries for 46 yards and touchdown.
Tony Fornadel, playing in his first game since the season opener, led Turner Ashby with four catches for 69 yards while Dylan Eppard added 47 yards of total offense.
For East Rock (0-3), Logan Frye had 14 carries for 30 yards while Zachary Joyuner led the team with six catches for 54 yards and Ben Dinkel added eight carries for 25 yards.
“They played well in all three phases,” Turner said. “We’ll keep working. I’m proud of our guys. They played hard, but hats off to Coach Fraser and Turner Ashby. They’re a physical, hard-nosed football team.”
The Eagles will take on unbeaten Strasburg next week while the Knights now have a bye week before facing a huge test the following week in a rivalry game against Broadway.
“It’s our homecoming game,” Shickel said. “We haven’t won a game at home yet. We’re ready to play.”
Turner Ashby 14 6 0 7 — 27
East Rockingham 0 7 0 0 — 7
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
TA — Shickel 82 kickoff return (Miller kick), 11:36
TA — Shickel 77 run (Miller kick), 0:16
Second Quarter
TA — Hoover 1 run (kick failed), 9:01
ER — Butler 7 pass from Eaves (Cortez Kick), 1:54
Fourth Quarter
TA — Quintanilla 4 run (Miller kick), 9:15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.