BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby came out of the gate fast against Monticello Friday and then battled hard the rest of the way to earn a big 36-6 win over the Mustangs in a non-district high school football game.
The Knights offense struck early with three first-half touchdowns and their defense played well on a warm, sunny evening at Sam Ritchie Stadium.
Sophomore Beau Baylor carried the ball 17 times for 77 yards and a score while quarterback Micah Shank passed for 78 yards and two scores as the Knights earned their second win of the season.
“We played hard, nothing is guaranteed and we’ve got to execute,” said first-year TA coach Scott Turner. “[Monticello] is a good football team over there. They work just as hard as anybody else. They made some adjustments but the goal at the end of the night is to have one more point than the other team and we were able to do that.”
Sophomore Micah Matthews set the tone on the opening play as he returned the kickoff 30 yards to the Monticello 45. The Knights quickly went to work, went seven plays and opened the scoring when Baylor scored on a 5-yard run and TA led 6-0 just under four minutes into the game.
Monticello was unable to get anything going against a tough Knights defense early on, was forced to punt and TA took over at the Mustang 43. Baylor went back to work on the ground with two good carries that set up junior Homer Doughty to score on a 7-yard run. Baylor hit Matthews for the two-point conversion pass that extended the lead to 14-0 late in the first period.
The Mustangs again found trouble moving the ball and was forced to punt again and junior Justen Spence partially blocked the kick and the Knights set up again on a short field at the Monticello 30. Shank hit Matthews on a 12-yard pass and Spence hauled in a 28-yard reception to the Mustang 4. Junior Wyatt Haskell bulled in from the 2 and the Knights were in front 22-0 early in the second.
Monticello finally got untracked when the Mustangs backed TA up in its own territory and forced a punt. Monticello took over at the Knight 43 and quarterback Matt Dixon found a target in Brandon Herring, who hauled in a 22-yard TD pass that put the Mustangs on the board, trailing 22-6 with 4:04 to go in the second quarter in what proved to be Monticello’s only points of the evening.
Shank tossed two touchdown passes for the Knights in the third quarter on a 12-yard pass to Matthews and a 55-yard catch and run to Joey Amlacher to make it 36-6 heading to the fourth.
The TA defense limited the Mustangs to zero total yards on the ground and 128 yards passing. Monticelllo found some success through the air behind Dixon, who connected with Herring times for 82 yards on seven catches.
Shank finished with 40 yards rushing on seven carries and was 5-of-10 passing for 78 yards on the night for TA (2-1).
Penalties against both teams limited scoring chances in the second half with 11 flags for 85 yards against Monticello while TA was flagged seven times for 85 yards.
“I thought Micah Shank got some things going in the offense and we played well up front,” said Turner. “We’ve got some things to clean up. We’ll enjoy this one and move on from there.”
Monticello 0 6 0 0 — 6
Turner Ashby 14 8 14 0 — 36
First Quarter
TA — Baylor 5 run (pass failed), 8:25
TA — Doughty 7 run (Matthews pass from Baylor), 2:46
Second Quarter
TA — Haskell 2 run (Shank run), 9:55
M — Herring 22 pass from Dixon (kick blocked), 4:04
Third Quarter
TA — Matthews 12 pass from Shank (pass failed), 6:25
TA — Amlacher 55 pass from Shank (Shank run), 3:26
