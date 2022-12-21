BRIDGEWATER — On a night where Turner Ashby celebrated 50 years of wrestling and honored its past, the current Knights were pretty impressive themselves.
TA won nine out of its 14 matches, including Kevin Knight’s thrilling overtime finish in the heavyweight bout, to take a 49-30 dual victory against Wilson Memorial in prep wrestling action at Larry S. Pence Gymnasium on Wednesday.
“I thought overall it was a good night,” Turner Ashby head coach Marshall Smiley said. “I told them coming in that [it] was not going to be an easy dual. [Wilson Memorial] is always a power. … They always come in here and hand it to us in a dual. It was nice we were able to show up, compete and come away with the win.”
Knight went toe-to-toe with Wilson Memorial’s Jonoi McKenzie at 285 lbs. Neither were able to get a takedown on the other in the first three rounds, which forced overtime.
As the clock wound down to the final seconds of OT, Knight secured a takedown and claimed the 3-1 decision win.
“I was gassed [and] he was gassed,” Knight said. “He brought his leg in and I looked down, saw his leg was there. I just grabbed it with both hands and I was like, ‘I gotta finish.’ I drove, drug my feet out of bounds and got my two [points] and just got it done.”
Knight said he’s starting to get used to being heavyweight and he feels he can reach top three in states this season.
Smiley knew the Knight-McKenzie match would be close, but was happy his senior was able to salvage the win.
“We saw [McKenzie] this past weekend,” Smiley said. “We knew it was going to be a tight match and I’m just proud of him. When the match is on the line, I want to see kids step up, find a way to win and that’s exactly what happened.”
The fastest finish of the night was TA’s John Bowman defeating Wilson’s Andrew Frazier by fall in just 20 seconds. Bowman felt it was a pretty good team effort overall.
“I’ve seen significant improvement through all our freshmen and sophomores,” Bowman said. “I believe we’ll be even better next year.”
Turner Ashby had Hunter Blosser, Daniel Rogers, Homer Doughty, Tyler Balint and Isaac Hiner all win by fall in their respective matches. Daniel Offenbacker won a 9-0 major decision in his 215-pound matchup.
For the Green Hornets, Cooper Brandt and Brayden Estes picked up wins by fall in their respective weight divisions. WM head coach Chris Robinson felt his team wrestled OK overall and gave props to Brandt and Estes for winning their matches.
Robinson feels they have plenty of room to work, especially with the newer guys on the team. He said they simply need more time on the mat to gain experience.
“When you’re learning and you’re in the varsity lineup, that means a lot of losses,” Robinson said. “They’re working at it and I hope we’re getting better. It’s just going to take some time for those guys to start getting in the win column.”
It was a special night for the Knights as they recognized many former Turner Ashby wrestlers during intermission in honor of 50 years of TA wrestling.
Smiley told his team that they would have a lot of eyes on them in this match and that it “absolutely” means so much more to win the match with the former wrestlers in attendance.
“There’s no better time to come out here and put a show on and win this duel for the first time,” Smiley said. “They did that, I’m proud of them for stepping up and going out there and doing their job tonight.”
