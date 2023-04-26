It was a long, eventful night in Bridgewater, and it came down to a matchup between the Valley District’s top teams’ best players.
Turner Ashby seniors Kate Jones and Jolezie Whetzel ultimately won a thrilling 9-8 tiebreaker over Spotswood’s junior duo of Rennie Shaffer and Raygan Wade to earn a big-time 5-4 girls tennis win on Tuesday.
With the victory, the Knights and Trailblazers are tied atop the district standings with one loss apiece and are the top two teams in Region 3C.
“It was a very well-played and intense match,” Turner Ashby veteran head coach Karen Clark said. “With Spotswood being undefeated and having just beat us 9-0 at our first meeting, it was touch convincing the girls they were capable of winning this match. As the match wore on, the girls’ confidence increased. [No. 1 doubles] was a nail-biter.”
Jones and Whetzel’s win was particularly impressive because it clinched the win for TA, but it wasn’t the only reason for the victory.
The Knights got wins at the No. 4 through No. 6 positions on the ladder in singles, with juniors Kendra Gillette, Devon Wichael, and sophomore Bianca Redding all earning key victories.
The doubles team of Wichael and Redding also won 8-4 at No. 3.
Wade, sophomore Ella Li, and sophomore Emerson Knight won the top three singles matches for the Trailblazers, while Li/Knight also cruised to an 8-1 victory at No. 2 doubles in the team setback.
TA (12-1, 5-1 Valley) is back in action Tuesday at home against non-district foe Fort Defiance, while Spotswood (11-1, 4-1 Valley) will hit the road Friday to take on district rival Broadway on the road.
