GROTTOES — Spotswood’s Russell Kramer cruised to yet another first-place finish on Wednesday.
The senior had a 16-second gap over second place when he crossed the finish line with a time of 16:25 in the boys race at the Valley District Cross Country Championships at John E. Painter Park in Grottoes.
“I felt ready, took it a bit easy this past weekend to prepare for it,” Kramer said. “It was my last ever race here, so it’s always good to win for that. I was just excited to see if I could get the team win for my last win here.”
Kramer helped his team accomplish that as the Blazers took the win in the boys race with 42 points. Harrisonburg was second (48), followed by Broadway (60), Rockbridge County (68) and Turner Ashby (134).
Broadway sophomore Tristan Yoder claimed second place with a time of 16:41. Rounding out the top five was Harrisonburg junior Andrew McMichael (16:54), Spotswood sophomore Peyton Kenee (16:56) and Rockbridge County senior Evan Roney (17:21).
Yoder was happy with his performance and said he did it for his team as they’re on the cusp of making regionals as a team. He enjoys coming back to the Grottoes course and trying to improve on his times.
“I’ve been here a lot, so I‘ve gotten the hang of it and it’s nice coming back, trying to beat your old times,” Yoder said. “You kinda get the hang of pacing and stuff like that.”
Yoder said it’s been a long season, but he’s trying to stay positive and is ready for the upcoming meets as regionals and states approach.
For the girls, Rockbridge County’s Deena Ludtke took first place by nine seconds with a time of 20:03. Ludtke’s plan was to “chase” Spotswood’s Taylor Myers, who ended up not competing. She felt her race went well, but didn’t think she would get first.
“I think it was kind of surprising, I obviously didn’t expect it,” Ludtke said. “Other races, I’ve placed but not ever close to the top girls, so I think it’s pretty cool.”
Ludtke’s performance helped the Wildcat girls take the team win with 28 points. Second place was Spotswood with 37 points followed by Harrisonburg (77) and Turner Ashby (89).
Second and third place in the girls race were Spotswood’s Ashland and Marika Dickel with respective times of 20:12.8 and 20:12.9. The twin sisters said they often try to work together in races.
“We always finish around the exact same time,” Marika said. “If I go, she goes or vice versa.”
Marika said she got pushed a lot by Ashland in the race. For Ashland, she felt her race went well and is hopeful they will make states.
“We didn’t get an all-time [personal record], but it was pretty close, which I'm glad with,” Ashland said. “I hope we make it states, which we most likely will and I’m excited for that.”
Moving forward, Kramer has his sights set on regionals, states and the nationals qualifying meet.
In his final year, he feels ready to showcase his ability in the postseason.
“I’ve put in the work all season and it’s just time to let it show,” Kramer said.
