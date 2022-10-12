GROTTOES — Spotswood came ready to run on Wednesday.
The Trailblazers boys cross country team took the win while the Spotswood girls took second behind Rockbridge County in the Valley District Two-Mile Team Challenge at John Painter Park in Grottoes.
The meet was hosted by Spotswood and veteran Trailblazers head coach Sue Rinker said she wanted to do something different by doing a two-mile race rather than a 5K, as well as the team challenge. The winner of the team challenge was determined by whichever team had the lowest points based on its two highest finishing boys and girls.
The Blazers won the team challenge with nine points as junior Taylor Myers, sophomore Marika Dickel were the top girls and senior Russell Kramer and sophomore Peyton Kenee were their top boys finishers.
Kramer ran to a first-place finish in the boys race with a two mile time of 10:21.
“It’s always fun when the boys and girls run together,” Kramer said.
Kramer felt good going into the race after a hard practice workout on Monday. He said this week’s “main event” is Saturday’s meet in Winchester, where he’s looking to potentially set a personal record.
On Wednesday, he said his race wasn’t perfect but he liked the two-mile race because it’s his main event during track and field season.
“The first mile was fast [and] the second mile here is always a little slower,” Kramer said. “So I just went out fast and tried to hold the lead.”
Kramer was successful in holding the lead throughout as he had a 19-second gap over Broadway’s Tristan Yoder, who placed second with a time of 10:40.
Yoder said he was happy the weather was nicer, citing that it was a lot hotter the last time they were in Grottoes for the City/County Championships.
Since Wednesday’s race wasn’t a 5K, Yoder’s approach changed since the race was faster. He tried to go out fast for the first mile but said it didn’t quite work out.
“I tried to go out pretty fast and I didn’t quite have it in me,” Yoder said. “So I just tried to use my adrenaline as much as I could and tried to finish strong.”
Kenee finished third with a time of 11:01 while his Spotswood teammate, Kenneth Salmeron, notched a fourth-place finish with a time of 11:07. A pair of Harrisonburg runners, CJ Hulleman and Andrew McMichael, rounded out the top six, both with a time of 11:09.
The Spotswood boys won with 36 points. Harrisonburg came in second (49) and Broadway was third (58).
For the girls, Myers coasted to first place with a time of 11:58 — a whopping 39-second advantage over second place. Myers felt more relaxed about Wednesday’s race since it wasn’t a championship meet.
She said she’s stepped up her training recently and felt good going into the race.
“I think it went pretty well. It was two miles instead of a 5K, so I definitely was looking forward to that,” Myers said. “I definitely think it’s hard for me to push myself, especially in the second half when I’m alone, so I really try to push through that.”
Second place was Rockbridge’s Deena Ludtke, who had a time of 12:37. Ludtke said her goal was to try to stay with Myers but she didn’t feel like she could, so her goal was to “chase her” the entire run.
She looks forward to coming back to John Painter Park for the Valley District meet in a few weeks.
“I like the course, it’s super flat,” Ludtke said. “I’m looking forward to districts now because that’s where it’s going to be [and] hopefully I [set a] PR there.”
Rockbridge’s Nicole Black crossed the finish line in third with a time of 12:49. Marika and Ashland Dickel placed fourth and fifth, respectively, both with times of 12:52. Rockbridge’s Megan Timmes placed sixth overall with a time of 13:04.
The Wildcats won the girls race with 35 points. Spotswood came in second with 42 while Harrisonburg took third with 58.
Moving forward, Kramer feels he’s much better than last year and he said that’s always something to be happy about.
He’s looking forward to the postseason and to running in his first out-of-state meet, the Nike Cross Regionals Southeast Meet in Cary, N.C.
“I’ve been doing better with placements, my fastest time was kinda early in the season but I’m hoping to beat that this week,” Kramer said. “I’m also hoping to place well in regionals and states.”
