BRIDGEWATER — Spotswood’s dominance continued at Turner Ashby on Thursday.
Led by junior Dani Kunkle’s 14 kills and 13 digs, the Trailblazers swept the Knights 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 in Valley District volleyball action in Bridgewater to earn their 13th consecutive win of the season.
Spotswood head coach Jim Roth said it’s always good to beat a good program and district rival in Turner Ashby.
“I feel like when we beat them, we’re doing a lot of things right,” Roth said. “I’m proud of the girls [and] their focus throughout the whole season. They’re not satisfied right now. … They’re excited about what they’re doing right now.”
With 13 consecutive victories, Roth is proud to see his team hungry for more. He said they’re believing in themselves and are striving to reach their goals for the season.
Kunkle believes the team won’t be satisfied until they can hang a banner in their gymnasium.
“When you’ve won this many games, you got a target on your back,” Kunkle said. “You got to work harder every single day in practice.”
The opening set was fairly contested early with Spotswood eventually jumping out to a four-point lead. Momentum shifted in favor of Turner Ashby, who came back to lead by two at one point.
With the score tied at 23, though, the Trailblazers were able to pull away with senior Allison Hoffman tallying the final kill.
“It’s always a good battle between TA, there’s a lot of passion in the game no matter who we’re playing,” senior Avery Chandler said. “I think we just put it all out onto that court.”
The Knights got out to a 3-0 lead in set two but the Trailblazers fought back with no small help from Kunkle to lead 18-12 at the first timeout. Spotswood led by as many as nine and took the win with senior Addi White notching the last kill.
Turner Ashby head coach Brandi Baylor said her team could’ve done better on both sides of serving.
“We definitely needed to serve better and serve-receive better,” Baylor said. “Spotswood played great, they’re aggressive, they’ve got great hitters but we needed to take care of our side of the board tonight to have more success.”
The Knights (10-8, 1-2 Valley) wouldn’t go down without a fight as they held small leads early in the third set, but were ultimately overwhelmed by Spotswood’s aggression.
White racked up nine kills and four aces in the match while junior Raygan Wade led Spotswood in assists with 20.
Chandler said it was an overall great night for the Trailblazers (17-2, 4-0 Valley).
“I think we communicated well. I mean, whenever we come to TA, they always bring the energy,” Chandler said. “So we created our energy because they get to thrive off that momentum, so we created that energy. We communicated, we got our passes up and I just think all around, everybody was being successful.”
Baylor attested to the amount of energy her team brings to the court. She knows they play hard and they’re constantly improving.
Moving forward, Baylor believes that’s all they need to focus on.
“Our kids work so hard to take care of each other and to do well for each other, they put pressure on themselves,” Baylor said. “We’ve got to not worry about doing everything perfectly, we got to worry about getting better and doing things right and working together instead of putting so much pressure on ourselves to be perfect.”
As playoff time approaches, Spotswood is vying for more.
For Kunkle, her and her SHS teammates are looking to send a message to the other district teams.
“It’s business at this point, we want to make a point,” Kunkle said. “We’re not here to mess around, we’re here to win [and] we’re trying to do something big this year.”
