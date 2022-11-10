FORT DEFIANCE — There hasn't been much to frown about for Fort Defiance this season.
The Indians have dominated the area volleyball scene, winning their last 20 matches, losing one game all year, capturing the Region 3C title and advancing to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament for a second consecutive season.
But when Fort does face adversity and heads start to drop, one player always picks them up.
“She is the most positive kid ever," first-year Indians head coach Amber Pitsenbarger said. "She has such a good, positive spirit and is very competitive, but nice about it. She’s positive toward her teammates and brings that competitive spirit out of them.”
Elizabeth Kurtz, a senior defensive specialist for the Indians, made the switch to the position after playing setter for her entire career and has brought value to the team — both on and off the court.
Defensively, she's often among the leaders in digs. She also serves the ball extremely well and is relied upon in clutch situations.
“She’s definitely someone you don’t pinpoint when you think of our success, but she’s a very pivotal part of our team," Fort Defiance senior setter Baylee Blalock said about her fellow classmate. "She always comes up big serving, big defensively. When a big play needs to happen, Liz is there to help. She’s always positive. You know when you walk into practice or school, she’ll greet you with a smile.”
The positivity Kurtz radiates on a daily basis, however, is what she's known for the most.
She said early on in her athletic career, she realized the importance of staying mentally tough due to the amount of adversity that naturally come with sports.
“That’s something I’ve just realized," Kurtz said. "Attitude is one of the most important things when you’re going into a sport. Whether winning or losing, attitude is key. It’s important to come out on the court and be there for your team and be the positive attitude they need. That’s just something I’ve developed over the years.”
The steady growth in Kurtz's game has been evident throughout her career.
And as a senior, she's now playing a major role during what's been a special season.
“It’s really amazing, especially to end this way in the last year I have with this team, these people, these coaches," Kurtz said. "It’s a really great atmosphere and you can’t go wrong with winning. It’s exciting. I’ve enjoyed it.”
As Fort gets set to take on Tunstall in a VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday, there's a real possibility that the team will face its stiffest competition of the year.
But as the Indians have done throughout much of the season, they'll lean on Kurtz to get them through when things get difficult.
“She’s one of the more underrated leaders," Fort freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle said. "She’s one of the ones who just stays level-headed. She’s very positive, but she also has an intensity where she can hype you up. She’s one of the best players to play with because she’ll always pick you up or whatever you need.”
