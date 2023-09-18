Fort Defiance standout Abby Lane dominated the rest of the field, finishing the course in a time of 19:39.10 to win the girls race at the Augusta County Invitational in Fishersville.
Lane was followed by Wilson Memorial’s Cassidy Plautz (21:17.40) in second, Turner Ashby’s Magdalena Lantz-Trissel (21;42.00) in fourth and Grace Christian’s Georgia Babish (21:47.00) in fifth, with the Green Hornets also edging the Indians for the team win.
Other top performers included Wilson’s Quinn Franklin (21:56.20) in sixth, Fort’s Bethany Lang (22:02.20) and Madison Conner (22:08.00) in seventh and ninth, Page County’s Summer Kite (22:04.80) in eighth, and Grace Christian’s Jessica Dryer (22:21.60) in 10th.
In the boys race, Waynesboro’s Miles Jolin (16:44.00) took the win and was followed by teammates Grayson Norris (17:15.90) and Dylan Colander (17:15.90) in second and third.
Turner Ashby’s Sem Mussie (17:17.00) placed fourth, while East Rockingham’s Cade Yancey (17:32.50) was fifth, and Wilson’s Joseph Childress finished sixth with a time of 17:35.10.
Luray’s Wyatt Seal (17:58.40) was eighth, Page County’s Aaron Hensley (18:04.20) was ninth, and East Rockingham’s Samuel Shifflett finished 10th (18:12.40) to also impress.
As a team, the Little Giants cruised to a dominating win over Wilson for the victory.
