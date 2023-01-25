LURAY — Much like their first encounter earlier this season, it came down to the final minutes.
And once again, Turner Ashby was able to squeeze out the win.
The Knights took the lead late in the fourth quarter and held on for a big 40-33 non-district girls basketball win over Luray at LHS on Tuesday.
TA head coach Rob Lovell said it’s significant to have two wins over a capable team in the Bulldogs, but whether it’s a district game or not, the goal is to come out and compete.
“I was really proud of how our kids came out tonight against a good team on their floor,” Lovell said. “We did enough down the stretch to get the job done.”
Raevin Washington tied the game on a layup with 3:37 remaining. The 6-foot-5 junior gave her team the lead on a layup following a steal from fellow junior Kendall Simmers. From there, the Knights didn’t look back.
Washington led TA with 10 points — six of which came in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. She also had a game-high 15 rebounds and two blocks.
Lovell said they rely on Washington to do a lot for them on both ends of the floor all game long.
“She had a couple of really important baskets for us,” Lovell said. “She also made some really good defensive plays and I thought dominated the boards in the fourth quarter. Anything that she gave us offensively, the job that she did defensively was maybe more important, especially late in the game.”
The Knights held a steady lead for most of the first half. However, that changed in the third quarter as the Bulldogs outscored them 12-5 and had the game tied at quarter’s end.
Lovell felt his team got “sluggish” in the third and wasn’t as efficient in their transition offense and keeping the game at the fast pace they liked, something he said they did a great job of in the first half. He felt Luray did an excellent job of slowing them down.
“[In the] third quarter, Luray did a good job of slowing us down,” Lovell said. “They hit some shots, and that’s always the bottom line. … Once we settled down, I thought we were able to get control of the game again. … We had not shown a lot of full-court pressure, and the way they were hitting threes, we had to get out and get after them. Not only to try to keep the pace of the game up but to do a better job of getting out of their shoes.”
The Knights nudged out a 38-36 win over Luray back home on Dec. 8.
Washington said they were better prepared this time for the capable Bulldogs.
“They were like a punch in the nose when they came to our home,” Washington said. “Here, we were prepared and we got better and stronger as a team.”
Junior Brynne Gerber contributed eight points for Turner Ashby, while Simmers and freshman Kendall Conley tallied six points. Junior Maggie Foltz led with 12 points — all from beyond the arc for Luray.
Bulldogs head coach Joe Lucas said they did well executing their defensive game plan, but it comes down to three or four possessions in a tight game.
He felt there were a few possessions where they didn’t get a quality shot, and Turner Ashby countered with layups or free throws.
Ultimately, he said that proved to be the difference.
“I think we need to find a balance of staying aggressive and looking to attack, but also looking for the right shot and getting the ball in the right people’s hands,” Lucas said.
The Bulldogs (11-5), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, travel to Central for a Bull Run District tilt on Friday. The Knights (13-4), who bounced back from a heartbreak loss to Spotswood and have won five of six overall, travel to Broadway on Friday to face their Valley District rival.
Lucas said the biggest learning experience for his girls after Tuesday’s game is how close they are to being a really good team, but to value every possession.
“The first half, we were playing great defense, then we’d have a mishap where we’d give up a bucket,” Lucas said. “In a close game like that, it’s two or three buckets that are going to make the difference, even in the first half. There in the second half, we got up there in the fourth quarter and then either didn’t get shots or didn’t get great shots.”
Washington felt a significant factor in the loss to the Trailblazers was that they slowed the pace down as if they had the game in hand — only they didn’t.
On Tuesday, they didn’t let that happen.
“We were really determined because we didn’t want a two-game losing streak,” Washington said. “We don’t like losing, we’re a winning team and I feel like we can make it.”
Turner Ashby 8 13 5 14 — 40
Luray 6 8 12 7 — 33
TURNER ASHBY (40) — Knight 0 2-2 2, Simmers 2 2-2 6, Gerber 4 0-0 8, Bowen 0 1-2 1, Conley 3 0-0 6, Whetzel 2 0-0 2, E. Smith 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 3, R. Smith 0 0-0 0, Washington 5 0-0 10. Totals 18 5-6 40.
LURAY (33) — Foltz 4 0-0 12, Ancell 0 0-0 0, Dudley 0 0-0 0, McClung 2 2-3 6, Owens 0 0-0 0, Bly 0 0-2 0, Forder 1 1-2 3, Donovan 2 3-4 9, Parlett 1 0-0 3, Taglauer 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-11 33.
3-Point Goals – Turner Ashby 1 (Miller), Luray 7 (Foltz 4, Donovan 2, Parlett).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.