BRIDGEWATER — The fans inside Larry S. Pence Gymnasium got quite the show on Thursday.
With the game tied and 1:14 remaining, junior guard Kendall Simmers drained a mid-range jumper to put Turner Ashby ahead by two and a few free throws and defensive plays helped the hosts hold on for a thrilling 38-36 non-district victory over Luray in an early-season battle of girls basketball unbeatens in Bridgewater.
TA head coach Rob Lovell, who was honored for winning the 500th game of his coaching career earlier this week prior to the game, said Simmers is a confident shooter and that’s a shot they want her to take, regardless of the situation.
“She does a good job of getting herself into a rhythm,” Lovell said. “Kendall is obviously, if not our best shooter, certainly one of our two best shooters.”
The key to the last minute of the game for the Knights was getting stops.
With three seconds remaining, Jaidyn McClung drilled a long 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. But Raevin Washington, who led the Knights with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, swished one of two free throws with two seconds left. McClung stormed up the court and heaved a halfcourt shot at the buzzer, but it just narrowly missed.
“I was a little frustrated that we gave up that 3,” Lovell said. “We talked about making sure we defend the three without fouling. To [McClung’s] credit, they ran a good play [and] she knocked the shot down, but then our kids came down and responded. They played with a lot of poise and I was really proud of them.”
The Bulldogs were nearly flawless defensively early in the first quarter, which helped get them out to a 7-0 lead. Yet, turnovers and foul trouble helped the Knights close the gap. Emily Donovan nailed two 3-pointers in the opening frame for Luray.
"I thought defensively, we were really good,” Luray head coach Joe Lucas said. “We held them to 38. I told them in the locker room when we hold a team to 38, we’re going to win. Even considering the bad foul trouble.”
The score remained tight throughout the first half with both teams at times struggling to maintain possession with great defensive efforts on both sides. Luray held its lead throughout the entire third quarter and late into the fourth.
1 of 23
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby head coach Rob Lovell is presented with a ball commemorating his 500th win before the start of their game against Luray.
Turner Ashby head coach Rob Lovell is presented with a ball commemorating his 500th win before the start of their game against Luray.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby's Raevin Washington takes the tipoff over Luray's Jaidyn McClung.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby's Raevin Washington goes up for a shot against Luray's Lindsay Bly.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Luray's Maggie Foltz tries to make the steal on Turner Ashby's Kendall Simmers.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Luray's Emily Donovan dribbles the ball against Turner Ashby's Samantha Whetzel.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby's Kendall Simmers pulls in a pass under pressure from Luray's Emily Donovan.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby's Samantha Whetzel turns up the court after receiving the inbound.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Luray's Lindsay Bly gets fouled as she goes up for a shot between Turner Ashby's Raevin Washington and Elizabeth Smith.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby's Raevin Washington fights for position off a free throw against Luray's Lindsay Bly.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Luray's Jaidyn McClung drives into the paint against Turner Ashby's Samantha Whetzel.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby's Samantha Whetzel and Luray's Emily Donovan get tangled up chasing down a loose ball.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby's Acadia Bowen makes the steal against Luray's Jaidyn McClung.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Luray's Emily Donovan goes up for a shot against Turner Ashby's Kendall Simmers.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby's Maisy Miller tips a pass into the paint under pressure from Luray's Lindsay Bly.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Luray's Jaidyn McClung drives up the court against Turner Ashby's Kyleigh Knight.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Luray's Jaidyn McClung goes up for a shot after finding a gap in Turner Ashby defense.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Luray head coach Joe Lucas directs his team before the start of the second quarter.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby's Kyleigh Knight goes up for a shot past Luray's Maggie Foltz.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby's Kendall Simmers sets up a pass over Luray's Emily Donovan.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby's Kendall Conley and Luray's Lindsay Bly battle for a rebound.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Luray's Jaidyn McClung grabs a loose ball against Turner Ashby's Kendall Simmers.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby's Kendall Simmers looks back at Luray's Jillian Parlett as she drives up the court.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby vs. Luray Basketball
Turner Ashby's Raevin Washington fights her way to the basket against Luray's Lindsay Bly.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
The Knights took their first lead of the game with 3:30 to go in the fourth quarter after a basket from freshman Kendall Conley. Conley had six points on the night and said she felt taking the lead gave the Knights the boost they needed to close out the win.
“I feel like everybody felt more picked up after we started scoring more,” Conley said.
McClung led the Bulldogs with 17 points while Donovan tallied 12 off of four 3-pointers. Freshman Kyleigh Knight notched four points while Elizabeth Smith and Maisy Miller each had two of their own for TA.
After the game, Lovell told his team sometimes they just have to win a rock fight, and that’s what it was with two great defensive teams on the court Thursday night.
“Luray does a great job and our kids were able to respond to all that,” Lovell said. “We got kind of punched in the face at the beginning of the game and got back on our heels a little bit. To our kids' credit, we never let the game get away from us.”
After two decisive wins over Harrisonburg to start the season, Lucas feels he has a better sense of where the Bulldogs (2-1) are at as a team. Their next game is at Madison County on Tuesday.
“We talked in the locker room — we’re almost there, but not there,” Lucas said. “We’re OK, but we also can’t say we’ll get them next time because we have no idea. Almost there isn’t good enough. We played a really good game but also, we need to hate to lose.”
Next up for the Knights (5-0) is a rematch against Page County from their 53-21 win on Dec. 5.
As Turner Ashby remains undefeated, Conley has a positive outlook for her team moving forward.
“I think we are all getting closer and working together more as a team,” Conley said. “I think this season’s going to be good.”
