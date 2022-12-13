GREENVILLE — East Rockingham guard Lauren Townsend may have only scored six points on Monday, but three of them came off the game's biggest shot of the night.

Townsend’s 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining capped off an incredible late-game turnaround and served as the game-winning shot for the Eagles in a thrilling 44-43 non-district victory over Riverheads in girls basketball action in Greenville.

After trailing most of the night, East Rock got hot at the right time and the defensive pressure cranked up as the team finished the contest on a 14-2 run to steal a key victory on the road.

The ERHS defensive pressure flustered the Gladiators all night long but especially in the final minutes of the game as the hosts coughed up several turnovers and the Eagles were able to take advantage.

East Rockingham veteran head coach Paul Comer detailed that final run and what it meant to his team to finish this game with the win, which snapped a three-game losing streak for his squad.

“We waited a little long to play the game and we finally picked up the energy and defensive pressure,” Comer said. “Then we started scoring some buckets. Just a big shot by Lauren Townsend at the end of the game. We hadn’t shot the ball well all night and found a way to make a shot when it counted. Good fight for our team, they outplayed us all night. We didn't have a lot of good open looks and really struggled on the offensive end, but then our defensive pressure changed the game in the end.”

Comer, whose teams have thrived with full-court pressure and up-tempo play during his tenure, would go on to add more about the defensive pressure and the importance of it to his team’s success.

“We talk about that a lot,” Comer said. “We try to deny them the ball, get in the passing lanes a little bit and let our offense come out of our defense. ... We could’ve given up easily. I think we were down 10 or 11 late in the game and just continued to fight. We had plenty of time and we've got kids capable in this room to be able to score the ball and we got away with one tonight. Lucky to get out of here with the win and hats off to Riverheads for really playing a good game and having a good plan for us."

Sophomores Reagan Sipe and Haley Lucas each had 14 points to lead the Eagles (3-3) in the scoring column. Sipe, who is having a breakout season for East Rock, hit the 3 that ignited the surge that ultimately led to the win. Comer praised his young guard for her performance in the contest.

“Reag’s really worked hard in the offseason,” Comer said. “She’s starting to see some of the benefits of the work. We rely on her to shoot the ball for us. She’s a set shooter and we can get her the ball in open space and we feel we have a decent chance to make the basket. Just a big night for her. ... She missed a couple [shots], but she continued to shoot as the game went on.”

Riverheads (1-3) waspaced by senior guard Taia Chandler with 19 points while Abby Ralston had 12.

RHS head coach Preston Woods said he loves what Chandler brings to his team, and praised the captain for helping the Gladiators jump out to an early lead and her defensive pressure throughout the night.

“She brought it, for sure, tonight,” Woods said. “That was a whole different level of Taia. She plays hard, she doesn’t stop. She’s got a never-ending motor for sure, but I felt the kids rallied around her and when she’s on, we’re going to be tough.”

The youth of Riverheads was unfortunately the downfall of them at the end of this game when East Rock cranked up the pressure and Woods reflected on that afterwards.

“It’s tough, we showed our youth,” Wood said. “The kids we’re playing with — they have really never have experienced that. I think we’ll get better by experiencing it now than later on in the season. I think it was a good test for us and it showed where we stand as a team.”

Woods talked about how the pressure that East Rock brought at the end could potentially help his team grow as the season goes along and especially once it gets into postseason play.

“As I told them, East Rock is a pretty good team and if we can play right with East Rock, then our season is looking pretty good," Woods said. "The first time they got us by 20, but we came out tonight and played the best basketball we can play against them."

East Rockingham 13 7 8 16 — 44

Riverheads 8 15 10 10 — 43

EAST ROCKINGHAM (44) — Knorr 1 0-0 3, Sipe 4 2-2 12, Foltz 1 0-0 3, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Custer 0 0-0 0, Lucas 6 2-2 14, Townsend 2 1-5 6, Herring 0 0-0 0, Monger 0 0-0 0, Funkhouser 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 5-9 44.

RIVERHEADS (43) — Collins 0 1-2 1, Poole 1 2-2 4, Chandler 8 3-5 19, Robertson 1 0-0 2, Ralston 4 2-2 12, Shirley 1 1-2 3, Myrtle 0 2-2 2, Golladay 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-15 43.

3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 7 (Sipe 4, Knorr, Foltz, Townsend), Riverheads 2 (Ralston).