BRIDGEWATER — The opportunities were there, but the execution wasn’t for Turner Ashby with its season on the line.
The Knights had a plethora of offensive chances in the contest, but No. 10 Monticello knocked off No. 2 Turner Ashby 2-1 in the Region 3C boys soccer quarterfinals on a soggy and wet Friday night at Sam Ritchie Stadium.
Whether it was a shot off the crossbar, off the post or into the goalkeeper’s hands, the Knights’ offense poured it on, but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.
“We just hit everything but the back of the night, right?” Turner Ashby head coach Simon Timbrell said. “That’s why it’s a beautiful game because sometimes that’s the way it goes. You can have two chances and win, you can have 50 chances and still lose. That’s just like life.”
Before the game started, ominous clouds moved in over the field and as the ball was kicked off, rain began to fall. Just about 12 minutes into the contest, thunder and lighting forced the game into a weather delay, which lasted just about an hour.
Turner Ashby was the aggressor early before the delay, keeping possession of the ball in their attacking end and that didn’t change after the break.
The Knights had a multitude of chances early in the first half, including one where the ball trickled along the front of the goal, but Monticello was able to clear that one and play solid defense on the others to keep a clean sheet early.
It appeared as if the Knights were going to control the game, putting on a passing clinic for most of the first 40 minutes, but it only took the Mustangs one chance to take an early lead.
Monticello struck first off a header from a free kick near midfield in the 34th minute, quieting the Turner Ashby crowd.
It didn’t take long for the Knights to level the score, drawing a penalty kick less than two minutes later. Turner Ashby’s Kyle Maust stepped up to the penalty spot and drilled the ball past the outstretched hand of the diving Monticello goalkeeper to tie the game in the 36th minute.
The Knights continued to pepper the frame in the waning five minutes, sending two shots off the post and a couple more off the keeper’s hands.
It was more of the same in the second half, but Monticello took advantage of one of its few opportunities midway through the second half.
Monticello’s William Acgtblu chased after a loose ball headed towards Omar Celestino Calixto, Turner Ashby’s goalkeeper, poked it around him and walked it into the goal, giving the Mustangs a 2-1 lead.
Acgtblu had a similar chance in the first half, but couldn’t convert and he did it again later in the second half, but the Knights were able to cut him off near the 18-yard box.
Turner Ashby had a prime scoring chance with nine minutes to play to level the contest, but the Knights’ Daniel Hernandez whiffed on a shot inside the penalty area, allowing Monticello to clear it.
Though the Knights (11-4-2) had the chances, they weren’t able to find the back of the net and their season came to an end.
Timbrell said the highlight of his season was watching his team play with joy.
“Just watching them play,” Timbrell said. “They play the game the way it’s meant to be played, cognitively, physically, mentally.”
In the end, Monticello took advantage of its opportunities, something that showed the experience and upperclassmen on the roster. Though his team’s season came to an end, Timbrell is confident his young squad is headed in the right direction.
“Monticello has been a team that’s always been around the regional tournament, the state tournament,” Timbrell said. “Turner Ashby, we’re still building. We’re a very young squad. … The future’s bright for us.”
