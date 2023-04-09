FORT DEFIANCE — It may be one of the area’s youngest teams, but Broadway is playing like a group of veterans.
The Gobblers put the bat to the ball when it counted most, putting up four runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Fort Defiance 7-2 in non-district softball at FDHS on Thursday.
BHS head coach Becky Cantrell said she was proud of her team’s composure and confidence, noting the majority of her players are returners, and if Thursday’s game were last year, they would’ve folded when things weren’t going their way.
“That’s just how mature these kids have come and how much confidence they have,” Cantrell said. “They believe in their teammates. They just kept pecking at it a little bit, and we finally got things to open up and go our way.”
Things opened up in a big way for the Gobblers in the top of the seventh when they put up four runs off of two home runs — junior outfielder Jasmine Gett and junior infielder Taylor Suters each crushed two-run shots to extend the lead
That was Suters’ second home run of the game after the junior slammed another two-run homer in the fourth inning.
Suters said the team discussed needing insurance runs in the seventh, and the team was able do just that.
“Sometimes we get nervous with [our opponent] hitting last,” Suters said. “So we just all decided to pull through together and get some hits to get more runs on the board.”
In the circle to start for Broadway was Emma Morris, who pitched 2.1 innings with three strikeouts. Following her was yet another exceptional performance from freshman Lilah Deavers, who threw 4.2 innings and fanned 11 strikeouts.
Cantrell said they’re still in the process of easing Morris back into the pitching game and believes she and Deavers complement each other with what pitches they have.
“Emma’s a little better at a couple pitches, and then Lilah comes in and she’s better at different ones,” Cantrell said. “I think they set each other up well, and they’re not selfish. I’m sure both of them would want to throw seven innings, but they’re very happy getting three or four innings, and the other one coming in and finishing.”
Cantrell believes that the attitude of their pitchers will only make them better. Deavers credited Morris for her pitching ability and emphasized the benefit of having another solid arm on the team.
“She’s a really good pitcher, and I think we’re a really good team,” Deavers said. “It makes it to where I don’t have to throw as much, and she doesn’t either, so we stay fresh.”
Gett racked up three hits and three RBIs, including the two-run homer. The Indians only mounted five hits, with Sara Turner and Calleigh Wilkerson driving in the two runs.
Fort head coach Todd Wood said his girls hit the ball well but missed opportunities — and Broadway’s strong seventh inning — ultimately led to another tough non-district loss.
“There’s just a lot of things we have to clean up,” Wood said. “Offensively, I think we can be more aggressive. We’ve asked them to be [because] they get themselves in the hole a lot of times, and then they’re chasing pitches they shouldn’t be. It’s stuff we have to keep working on.”
Abby Campbell carried the load in the circle for Fort Defiance by tossing five innings for six strikeouts. Turner finished out the game with two innings and a strikeout in the circle.
Wood was pleased with the pitching effort and can take it as a positive following the loss.
“Sara came in and did well,” Wood said. “She just had a couple pitches where they got home runs. Abby pitched great.”
The Indians (3-3) square off against Riverheads on Tuesday, while the Gobblers (6-2) take on Spotswood that same afternoon in their first Valley District matchup of the season.
Suters know they’re riding much momentum right now, but they must keep it rolling.
“Our motto this year is, ‘No excuses,’” Suters said. “That’s what we keep pushing at practice, and we just keep working harder and harder.”
Broadway 000 210 4 — 7 10 0
Fort Defiance 001 010 0 — 2 5 1
Morris, Deavers (3) and B. Spitzer. Campbell, Turner (6) and Wilkerson. W — Deavers. L — Campbell. 2B — BRO: Gett, Harper. FD: Turner. HR — BRO: Suters, fourth inning, one on. Gett, seventh inning, one on. Suters, seventh inning, one on. TB — BRO: Gett (7), Harper (2), Janzen, Morris, Spitzer, Suters (8), Williams. FD: Turner (2), Wilkerson, Murphy, Newman, Cobb. RBI — BRO: Gett (3), Suters (4). FD: Turner, Wilkerson. SAC — BRO: Morris. ROE — BRO: King. SB — BRO: Gett. LOB – BRO: 5. FD: 9.
