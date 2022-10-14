FORT DEFIANCE — Down by two scores midway through the final quarter, Staunton finally found its offense and pulled out a 14-12 Shenandoah District football victory Friday over homestanding Fort Defiance.
The staunch Fort defense kept Staunton off the scoreboard until the late-game heroics.
The narrow win kept Staunton's undefeated season going, improving its record to 7-0.
"Fort played really well and we had some fumbles and mishaps," said victorious SHS head coach Mikey Bell. "But we kept fighting."
A holding penalty put Staunton in a big hole early in the final period, but senior quarterback Walker Darby engineered a long drive beginning at the visitors 14-yard line.
A reverse by senior Andre Johnson and three Darby completions kept the drive alive.
Staunton drove all the way to the three-yard line and sophomore Braylen Fields bulled into the end zone.
Senior Augustin Michael boomed the extra point through the uprights, pulling Staunton to within 12-7 with 6:53 remaining in the game.
Then, it was up to the Staunton defense to keep the undefeated streak alive.
After gaining one first down, the Fort offense was held, forcing a punt to Staunton with just two and a half minutes left.
Johnson's long punt return was partially negated by another holding penalty, but Staunton still had hope from its own 42.
After a quarterback keeper resulted in no gain, two Darby passes went incomplete, setting up a do-or-die fourth down.
Johnson came to the rescue, hauling in a long pass from Darby for a 35-yard gain to the Indians' 23.
Later, with time running under a minute to go, Johnson again picked up a first down on a completion to the Fort six. A penalty on the Indians moved the ball three more yards before Fields again found the end zone from the three with just 30 ticks left on the clock. Augustin's conversion made it 14-12.
"I've been working hard since the ninth grade," Augustin said. The senior Staunton kicker broke his leg in the 10th grade and worked his way back. "I can't describe how this feels," he said. "It means so much when everything seemed to be against us."
An interception by Staunton's Kayden Jackson sealed the hard-fought win.
The only scoring in the first half was a five-yard TD run by the Indians' junior running back Jacob Shifflett late in the first quarter. The extra point was wide as Fort lead 6-0.
The Indians scored on the first play from scrimmage after the second half kickoff as Shifflett outraced the entire Staunton defense on the way to an electrifying 65-yard scoring run to put the Fort up 12-0 with 11:41 remaining in the third quarter.
Physical play by both teams marked the game, but a stream of penalties on both teams stalled both teams' efforts.
"Emotions were high on the sideline," Darby said. "In the first half, we weren't prepared the right way and it showed. But I'm thrilled."
Bell was finally rewarded by his team in the final quarter.
"I was getting frustrated and my assistant [Adam Martini] told me to just stay calm and Walker [Darby] said,['Let's go coach.']. Both of those things helped me. Our players never gave up."
Staunton 0 0 0 14 - 14
Fort Defiance 6 0 6 0 - 12
First Quarter
FD - Shifflett 5 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
FD - Shifflett 65 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
STA - Fields 3 run (Miguel kick)
STA - Fields 3 run (Miguel kick)
