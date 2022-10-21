LEXINGTON — In a back-and-forth battle, Rockbridge County earned its first Valley District football win of the season by defeating Broadway 21-14 on Friday in Lexington.
On homecoming night for RCHS, the Wildcats overcame a 14-7 third-quarter deficit to snap a two-game losing streak.
Rockbridge's Daronde’ Stores scored the winning touchdown by breaking away from the Broadway defense for a 91-yard TD with 2:37 left in the game.
After Clayton Irvine converted the extra-point kick, RC’s defense sealed the win when Josh Wright intercepted Broadway quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamater in the closing seconds. After the Wildcats took a knee, many of their fans rushed the field.
Reviewing his team’s performance, Wildcats first-year head coach Martin Cox said, “I still think we’re making too many mistakes, but tonight we managed to overcome then. [My players] stuck together and made fewer mistakes, but we managed to pull it out because they continue to understand, if they just stick with it, it’ll work.”
The Wildcats scored on their second drive of the game, after recovering a Broadway fumble at the BHS 22-yard line. Following several short runs, RC’s Nicholas Oyler rushed for a 7-yard TD, and Irvine’s PAT give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 3:13 left in the first quarter.
The teams traded possessions before Broadway (2-6, 1-2 Valley) answered back when freshman Hunter Honeycutt completed a series of runs with a 3-yard touchdown burst to tie the game 7-7 with 29.6 seconds left in the first half.
The Gobblers scored again when Honeycutt had another 3-yard TD run with 5:04 left in the third quarter that gave the visitors a 14-7 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, RCHS quarterback Garrett Claytor made several runs to set up Blake Matheny for a 5-yard TD run, and Irvine’s PAT tied it 14-14 with 9:27 left.
The Gobblers got the ball into Rockbridge territory on their next drive, but Wildcats' defensive lineman Payton Matz sacked Wince-Pfamatter for a 6-yard loss, and Broadway punted on fourth-and-18.
The Wildcats took the ball from their own 3-yard line, with Matheny making a 6-yard run before the winning touchdown run by Stores.
After Wright made the interception at the end, he took off running to the end zone, but an illegal block in the back, followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Broadway, kept the Wildcats near midfield before time expired.
Giving the Gobblers credit for challenging the Wildcats (3-5 overall, 1-1 Valley) , Cox said, “They’re a good team. Unfortunately, they’ve had a few injuries, But they’re a good team, and it showed.”
