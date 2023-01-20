ELKTON — It was a crucial game in the Bull Run District title race, and East Rockingham pulled through dramatically.
The Eagles rallied from being down in the final minutes and capped off the comeback with Kain Shifflett’s game-winning 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds on the clock to defeat Strasburg 48-45 in boys basketball action in Elkton on Thursday.
Shifflett, the senior guard having a breakout season for East Rockingham, ended with 27 points on the night and four 3-pointers, including the dagger in the final seconds.
“[Shifflett] just exudes confidence,” ERHS head coach Carey Keyes said. “He just really believes in himself. We didn’t shoot the ball well tonight, and he particularly didn’t shoot the ball well most of the game, but [if] he sees a big basket anytime he’s on the floor, he’s going to keep shooting it, and he has the green light to do that.”
With the game tied and under a minute to go, Shifflett gave his team the lead with a layup. The Rams tied the game again with 36 seconds left, leading to Shifflett’s game-winning shot on East Rock’s final possession.
“I was in rhythm and I didn’t really think about it,” Shifflett said. “I knew my teammates trusted me, and it was a great feeling when I hit the shot.”
Keyes said they struggled offensively for most of the game, mainly due to Strasburg’s stellar defensive effort.
“[The Rams] were very motivated to win this game,” Keyes said. “You could tell from the start, but we have resilient kids. They battled and we found a way. It wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t the prettiest game you’ve ever seen, but you had two teams fighting every single possession. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”
For Strasburg, Tahki Coates led with 16 points.
Rams head coach Larry Fox said it came down to East Rock making a few more plays than they did and believes the experience will help them in the long run.
“I think the adversity will help us down the line,” Fox said. “You sit and think about how often you’re in those situations where it’s a two, three-point game [with] 30, 40 seconds left. It’ll help our kids down the line.”
The Eagles led by seven at the end of the first period. Strasburg trailed by two with under a minute to go, but the Eagles put up five quick points — including a long 3-pointer from Shifflett at the buzzer, who had eight points in the quarter.
The Rams went on a 13-0 run in the first four and a half minutes of the second quarter. East Rock was scoreless for nearly six minutes into the period. Yet, a few key shots in the final minutes kept the score close.
Keyes called a timeout just past the halfway point of the second period to try and calm the guys down. He said he wasn’t pleased with his team’s transition defense but felt they got it together in the second half.
“They were beating us down the court and I wasn’t happy with that,” Keyes said. “We talk about that all the time, and we really struggled to get back [on defense]. … The conversation [was] if we don’t get back on defense, they’re going to blow this thing out.”
It was a defensive battle for most of the third quarter until the Rams broke away and led by as many as 10. However, East Rock kept them in check, making it a five-point spread by the quarter’s end.
Keyes said a pivotal moment in the fourth quarter was getting Strasburg’s 6-foot-7 junior forward Walker Conrad to foul out. Conrad tallied eight points in the game before being sent to the bench.
Strasburg head coach Larry Fox said he tries to coach kids to keep their composure in those situations and believes he’ll learn from it moving forward.
“He’s a good kid, he’ll continue to grow from it and he’ll learn from it,” Fox said.
The Eagles (10-4, 8-1 Bull Run), who have now won six straight and nine of their last 10, travel to Clarke County on Monday in another Bull Run matchup, while the Rams (10-4, 7-3 Bull Run) have a quick turnaround with a trip to Virginia High in Bristol for a non-district tournament game. The Rams had a six-game winning streak of their own snapped against East Rock.
The race for the district title between Madison County and the Eagles has tightened, but Keyes said he isn’t thinking about that.
“It’s the biggest cliche ever, but it’s one game at a time,” Keyes said. “Everyone’s important, [in] our district, there’s so many teams that are similar. If you’re not ready to play, you’re gonna lose, home or away. It’s just about preparing for that next game, and that’s all we’re going to do.”
Strasburg 8 20 8 9 — 45
East Rockingham 15 7 9 17 — 48
STRASBURG (45) — Coates 7 1-4 16, Poe 0 0-0 0, Binnix 0 0-0 0, Roller 3 0-0 7, Holliday 1 0-0 2, Conrad 4 0-0 8, Gochenour 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Froemel 0 0-0 0, Davis 3 0-0 6, Carter 3 0-1 6, Sanchez 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 1-5 45.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (48) — Williams 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 0-0 0, Robinson 4 0-1 9, Yancey 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 5-8 5, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Butler 1 1-2 3, Shifflett 8 7-7 27, Lawson 1 0-0 2, Breeden 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Sweet 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 13-18 48.
3-Point Goals – Strasburg 2 (Coates, Roller), East Rockingham 2 (Robinson, Shifflett 4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.