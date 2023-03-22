After a couple of close wins to open up the season, Fort Defiance decided to handle things a bit more convincingly on its trip to Lexington on Tuesday.
The Indians scored seven runs in the seventh inning, pounded out 17 hits as a team in the game, and stayed unbeaten with a convincing 16-7 non-district baseball victory over Rockbridge County.
Senior outfielder/pitcher Dillon Lavaway had himself an evening, finishing 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored, and three RBIs. He also pitched the final two innings in relief, giving up no hits, one walk, and no runs while needing just 30 pitches to do so.
“Dillon had a heck of a game,” FDHS head coach Damian Fink said. “I’m really proud of him and the rest of the team.”
Kaden Johnson, a senior outfielder, was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Fort, while sophomore second baseman Isaac Marshall and junior third baseman Sam Garber had three hits.
Also chipping in for the Indians in the offensive explosion was senior catcher Logan Mayhew with two hits and a pair of RBIs, while junior outfielder Landon Barb had two hits and two RBIs.
For the Wildcats, junior catcher Thomas Armstrong had a three-run single, sophomore infielder Clayton Irvine had a two-run homer, senior shortstop Tucker Hopkins added an RBI double, and sophomore Nolan Stines added an RBI single.
Derek Smith, a senior second baseman, added a hit for RCHS.
“I thought we had a great game at the plate,” Fink said. “The pitching was solid tonight. Defensively, we had a pretty bad inning. Other than that inning, I thought we played well.”
Fort (3-0) is back in action Thursday in a non-district rivalry game against Turner Ashby, while the Wildcats (1-2) had a quick turnaround with a game against Alleghany County on Wednesday.
