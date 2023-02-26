LYNCHBURG — Avery Mills could’ve slept in Saturday morning.
Without any classes on her agenda, she could’ve rested a little more for the afternoon’s game.
She instead chose to head for the gym. She knew 32 grueling minutes of basketball lay ahead but thought the extra time before tip-off provided an opportunity for an extended warm-up.
“We got a couple hundred shots up,” said Mills, the Liberty Christian Academy standout junior. “Nothing too crazy.”
The reps paid off. Because when her team trailed No. 2 Spotswood with eight minutes left in the Region 3C championship, the muscle memory kicked in.
Mills unleashed a 3-pointer from 8 feet beyond the arc. It swished through the hoop in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Back-to-back attempts from deep followed. They were just as pure.
The star guard took over in the final frame, spurring the top-seeded Bulldogs’ late surge that led to a 56-39 win and the first Region 3C crown in LCA girls basketball history.
“It’s surreal,” said Mills, who finished with a game-high 28 points.
She was talking about the triumph, to be sure. But she was referring, too, to how the hosts and No. 1 seed accomplished the feat.
Liberty Christian (20-5) earned a double-digit lead after one quarter, its advantage climbing to as many as 14 points in the frame.
“They came out and tried to punch us in the face a little bit there. Their energy was so great, and it looked like we were trying to feel them out the entire time,” Spotswood head coach Chris Dodson said.
The Bulldogs, though, started to falter in the second and third frames, thanks to the increased defensive intensity of the Trailblazers (20-4).
“We make a run and believe a little bit, [and] I thought the energy in the gym changed, on both sides,” Dodson added. “Their side quieted down a little bit, and we saw a little fear in their faces.”
The second-seeded visitors swarmed to Mills and other LCA ball handlers, trapping at either midcourt or near the 3-point arc to make it difficult for the Bulldogs to get any easy shots off. The length of Zoli Khalil, a 6-foot-1 wing, bothered LCA, and Mills — who tallied a whopping 15 points in the first eight minutes — was shut down by tough face-guarding from Haley Jones and Madison Doss.
Mills attempted three shots in the second quarter and just two in the third. The Trailblazers held the Bulldogs to six points each in the two quarters.
In the meantime, Khalil got to work on the offensive side for SHS. She scored 14 of her team-high 23 points in the second and third and was responsible for creating the chance for Spotswood to go ahead at the end of the third frame.
She drove and put up a shot, and Molly Grefe (six points) pulled down an offensive rebound before drawing a foul. At the free-throw line, Grefe knocked down both of her attempts to give Spotswood its first lead of the day, 36-35, with 54.6 left in the third period.
Following a Mills 3 that temporarily gave the lead back to LCA, Khalil knocked down her own triple to put SHS ahead 39-38 with 6:11 to play.
But the Blazers went cold after that while Mills and Emmy Stout heated up.
“She has a tremendous basketball IQ," Dodson said of Mills. "We had somebody right there, [but] she created space. … To me, that’s just hats off to a kid making a great shot. … Mills, like good players do, she controlled the fourth quarter.”
The triple represented Spotswood’s only points of the fourth quarter. LCA, meanwhile, tallied 21 points — including 18 straight to end the game — to complete an 11-0 showing on its home court and record its sixth straight win.
“In the locker room and timeouts in the third quarter, we just said the energy we brought in the first quarter, we gotta dig deep and find that again,” Mills said. “… We found that. We were sprinting back on defense, executing on offense [in the fourth quarter].”
Stout returned after sitting out most of the third with three fouls to score five of her 18 points. She drew contact and earned a trip to the free-throw line each of the three times she touched the ball to start the fourth quarter, twice getting chances to record a three-point play (and converting once).
“Emmy came in, and she was Emmy,” LCA head coach Heather Stephens said, noting contributions from players other than Mills and Stout in the third quarter were vital in keeping Spotswood from gaining too much of an advantage.
With about five minutes left in the third, Brooklyn Jenkins and Jenna Davis recorded two of the three LCA field goals not made by Mills and Stout on the day, answering Spotswood’s 6-0 run to open the half with a layup and 3-pointer, respectively.
The two also were essential pieces of an LCA offense that handled Spotswood’s defensive pressure well. By the end of the game, LCA only committed 10 turnovers.
“I’m really disappointed in it [being] like a bookend game," Dodson said. "I think [44] of their 56 [points] were in the first and last quarter. As a coach, you know you can’t do that and win a basketball game. So we just learned a tough lesson.”
Jenkins also drew the most challenging assignment of the day on the defensive end. She took on Khalil, a Virginia Commonwealth commit and McDonald’s All-American nominee.
“I was definitely nervous,” Jenkins said, “but I was confident in my defensive ability.”
Hours after returning from Charlottesville, where she played a soccer game for her travel team Saturday morning, Jenkins made sure Khalil didn’t get anything easy.
Khalil went 7-of-18 from the floor and hit 7-of-12 free-throw attempts. She finished with a double-double with 11 rebounds and also tallied a whopping six blocks, three of which were especially impressive given how quickly she flew in to prevent what should’ve been six points on wide-open LCA shots.
“She gives you everything she’s got every night,” Dodson said. “She played on all ends of the court.”
But her efforts weren’t enough to overcome Mills’ offensive prowess late when she hit deep 3s in various ways: using screens, jab-stepping to create space, or just pulling up and shooting with a hand in her face.
Spotswood will take on Region 3D champ Carroll County (25-1) in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals next week.
“We knew we would have to go through Carroll County at some point. … They’re the No. 1 team in the state; we’re all gonna have to go through them at some point. I don’t like driving to Hillsville, but might as well take a week to get ready for them rather than a couple days,” Dodson said.
“[We were] blessed with another eight days [by beating Liberty in the region semifinals], and gonna try our best to [extend the season] again.”
