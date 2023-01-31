Leach Leaves Big Shoes To Fill As Spotswood AD

PENN LAIRD — The first assignment listed on Tim Leach’s post-athletic director calendar still revolves around sports, but in a much different light than he’s been used to.
After 10 years, Leach has resigned as the Spotswood High athletic director, citing a desire to be with family.
Leach, who has four children, said nothing happened at SHS that made him want to leave the school or his coworkers, but the AD life had taken a toll on his family, and as his kids have grown, his priorities have changed.
“Nothing that happened at Spotswood that made me want to leave,” Leach said. “The AD job is what it is. It’s time-consuming and all-encompassing, it can be all hours of the night, and I just needed to take a step back to spend more time with my family. There are few things that I would leave Spotswood for. I’ve been given a great opportunity.”
Leach will now focus on working in the career switcher program with Edwards Jones Investment, a firm his father has worked in since around the time Leach came to SHS.
When Leach’s mother passed away six years ago, he witnessed firsthand how the company treated employees.
Now, he has a unique opportunity to be a part of that.
“The way Edward Jones treated my family and treated my father while he was caring for my mom made a huge impact on me,” Leach said. “It was a company I’ve always had an interest in being a part of, and when I saw the opening, I went for it. I feel extremely blessed.”
Leach worked at Spotswood for 21 years and attended the school for three years, graduating in 1997.
When he first came to SHS, he coached football at the high school and middle school at Montevideo Middle.
He eventually coached football for 11 years as an assistant at Spotswood alongside Eric Baylor, Toby Peer, Eric Phillips, and Chris Dodson. He coached outdoor track and field for six years and was a JV baseball coach.
“I always had aspirations of being a head football coach one day,” Leach admitted this week. “I applied for a few jobs locally, and nothing ever fell into place for me.”
With no head-coaching opportunities on the horizon, Leach then went to grad school to earn a master’s degree in public administration and was eventually named Spotswood’s AD in 2013-14 at the ripe age of 33.
“I felt like I knew at that time what Spotswood needed to improve, and I believed we had the people in most of the positions to make it happen,” Leach said. “I had a one-year, five-year, and 10-year plan when I came in. I can look back on that and say that together with the Spotswood community, we accomplished a lot of them.”
But while the facility upgrades, the big-time games held on campus, and helping his coaches, whom he called close friends, succeed was enjoyable, there are parts about the job description that can wear someone out.
As an AD, one must be able to juggle many things at once, always being on call for the coaches and student-athletes, being ready for changes in schedules at any time, preparing, purchasing, and reconditioning equipment, parent communications, fostering relationships with sponsors and so much more that goes beyond the title.
“Organization is key,” Leach said. “You also need to make sure everyone you come into contact with feels like they are an important part of the program. No part of the school athletic organization is more important than the other. You have to be willing to set your program up so that all programs can succeed. You can’t just focus on a few.”
Staying organized and being easy to communicate with is what his coaches will remember most as he leaves SHS.
“Tim was great to work with,” Trailblazers veteran volleyball head coach Jim Roth said. “He was always available through a text with any answer you could want.”
Oskar Scheikl, the Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent and girls soccer coach at Spotswood, said he’s never felt as supported as at SHS under Leach.
“He encourages student-athletes to participate in multiple activities, and he supports his coaches without taking the popularity of the sport into consideration,” Scheikl said. “Even with multiple sporting events scheduled for the same night during the spring, he always finds time to show his support at every venue he can get to. Without a doubt, I will miss Tim greatly when the spring rolls around.”
That ability to show every sport love, energy, and support made him different from others in the industry.
Tim was considered the go-to AD and a take charge leader at the district, region, and state level,” Rinker said. “If I ever needed an answer or clarification about a policy or procedure, he was always the one I called. Other schools also knew I could get answers by talking to Tim.”
They said that coaches in every sport felt like Leach genuinely supported them, and they didn’t have to be a mainstream sport to receive the attention and adoration they deserved.
“Tim’s approach has attracted and retained quality coaches and created an atmosphere in our athletic department that is fun and enjoyable,” said Spotswood boys basketball head coach Chad Edwards, an SHS alum. “I certainly respect Tim’s decision to change professions to spend more time with his family, but he leaves behind huge shoes to fill for whoever is our next AD.”
Dale Shifflett, the Spotswood football head coach, was brought to school in 2002 alongside Leach as an assistant under Baylor, who served as the head coach then.
Since then, the two have had a tight relationship, which has only grown since Leach was named AD 10 years ago.
“Spotswood has been very lucky to have an AD and coaches who went to SHS,” Shifflett said. “We all take a lot of pride in SHS and have all been fortunate enough to pass that along to our past and present athletes. Tim was behind a lot of facility improvements at SHS because of the pride he has for Spotswood.”
Chris Dodson, the six-time state champion girls basketball head coach for the Trailblazers, said Leach leaves a lasting legacy because of his improvements.
“When you take any job, your goal should be to do it to the best ability and leave it better than when you took over,” Dodson said. “Tim did both. He was organized, let you have a say in scheduling, and supported you in every way you asked. The school is better because Tim Leach was a part of it.”
The life of an AD is challenging and not appreciated enough by some, but Leach said he has no regrets about being a part of it and will miss it as he enters a new life stage.
He said the family atmosphere in the halls of SHS is what he’ll most, and he felt like coaches, administrators, teachers, and students all tried to take care of each other.
But now Leach is turning the page to a new chapter at Edwards Jones and, more importantly, a father to his four children, with whom he’s missed much valuable time.
“I can’t wait to get started on this journey, but I’d be lying if I told you it wasn’t extremely hard leaving the current one I was on,” Leach said. “The one thing Spotswood taught me was that family is everything, and I’m going to enjoy attending my kids’ activities, and traveling with my wife.”
He said his first assignment on the calendar is serving as the head coach for his 6-year-old daughter’s soccer team.
Fortunately, he said he’d had good examples to learn from.
“I will miss the relationships the most: the daily conversations, the interactions, and the care we all had for each other. I have no doubt that will continue while I’m gone, but I will miss being a part of that daily. I love the Spotswood community as a whole. We try our best to take care of each other, someone is always willing to help whenever asked, and no idea is too big.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.