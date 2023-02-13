Leadership Pivotal For Improving East Rock

ELKTON — There's no doubt East Rockingham has faced its ups and downs over the last few years, but something that has helped the team stick together is its leadership shown on and off the court by its players.
The Eagles celebrated senior night on Friday as they hosted rival Page County in Bull Run District girls action, and it was a game seniors Kaicey Foltz and Sara Monger said they badly wanted to win, as they've never beaten their area foe during their four-years careers at East Rock.
"It's really special," Foltz said postgame. "We haven't beaten Page County in forever and to do it on senior night, it was perfect."
It was a hard-fought battle that had to be decided in overtime, but after gutting out a win to close the regular season, the players were thrilled.
"This was a pretty serious game to me," Monger said. "We haven't beat Page and I was ready to win. I knew we could win, we could do it."
Monger stood up verbally during some of the team's timeouts on Friday. She said her role is to pump her team up and ensure they have their heads in the game, which she repeatedly did throughout that win.
"If I'm being honest, I've always been the person on the team who's had the loudest mouth," Monger said. "I'm the hype man, that's all I can do. When I'm on the bench, I'm always in the game. They like to get down on themselves, but I don't let them."
ERHS veteran head coach Paul Comer said it's a matter of maturity in his players to speak up in those moments. He respects junior Lauren Townsend in what she has to say, as she's the team's floor leader.
"They see it on the floor a lot better than I do sometimes," Comer said. "It just says a lot about how far they've come and how much they've adapted to their role on the team."
As a four-year varsity player, Foltz knows the importance of communicating with her teammates to stay on the same wavelength.
"If we're not, then it just all falls apart," Foltz said. "We all need to play together and be together, so when we talk to each other, it makes it a lot better."
Foltz said the team bonds nicely and that it's her favorite group of girls she's played with. She said they have no drama, and they all play well together.
"We're just the perfect group," Foltz said. "I think that helps us with a lot of the games."
Monger attested to how well the team has bonded over this season, on and off the court. She said they'd do things together outside practice, such as bowling, to strengthen the team's camaraderie.
"The little stuff matters when it comes to a team," Monger said. "You can't always be in practice. You have to do stuff outside so you can really become a family. This year has definitely been a family with the team."
Foltz believes the team has grown a lot since the start of the season.
At first, they were timid to go out on the court and grab the basketball. Now, the senior point guard said things are very different.
"Now, we shoot, we score [and] we want the ball," Foltz said. "It's just crazy to look back and look at us now."
Monger feels the team has become mentally and physically stronger. She said many of the girls were initially quiet, but she's helped them become their own.
"Everybody's broken out of their shells this year," Monger said. "As we've gone on and worked, we've really grown physically and everybody's stronger."
The Eagles will lose Foltz, Monger, and Ashlyn Herring after this year, as they're the team's only seniors.
While Comer knows he's losing pivotal figures of their leadership, he has high hopes about where the program is headed.
"We're headed in the right direction," Comer said. "We've had some good basketball teams here, and we're starting to trend back in the right direction again. These kids are hungry. They understand that they have the capabilities to beat anybody in our league if they play well. The sooner we come to terms with that, we'll win a lot more games and these kids will have a lot more fun."
