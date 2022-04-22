FORT DEFIANCE — So far this season, the Indians have outscored opponents by a large margin and posted five shutouts.
Against first-year Shenandoah District member Waynesboro on Friday, it was the home team that was stalled instead despite Indians junior and James Madison commit Ellie Cook playing over midfield the whole game.
“We know [Cook’s] a good player,” Waynesboro junior Keghan Marion said. “But together as a team, we can shut her down.”
Coming in hot and with only one loss, Waynesboro took down Fort Defiance 1-0 and took sole possession of first place in the district. It was the first loss of the season for the Indians.
“It felt really good,” Waynesboro junior goalkeeper Bayley Campbell said. “I’ve been thinking about this for weeks now. I’ve been training for weeks, and I felt like a relief.”
The game was dominated by Waynesboro in all facets. The Little Giants put the pressure on Fort Defiance the entire time offensively and the high-flying Indians slowed as the game progressed.
But when asked about what his team did best, WHS coach Eli Moore’s answer was simple: defense.
“We have a good defense and a great midfield,” Moore said. “We worked really hard on that. And that’s something that we pride ourselves on is disallowing shots from the opponent and taking away strengths of the opponent.”
Looking at the Little Giants on paper, the offense flies off the charts. The team averages about three goals a game and it comes from all areas of the field.
Waynesboro is just as good on defense, though, in both strategy and execution and that was on display against the Indians.
“I think we all have a really good connection,” senior Norah Moore said. “So I think that you have a lot of connection there mentally.”
Waynesboro’s backline is experienced and prepared. Seniors Isabelle Brodeur and Maddie Frimmer have been in tough games and know how to keep it calm. Campbell heads the defense from the goal and the biggest thing with the experienced group is the communication.
On Friday, that worked.
“Nobody gave up,” Frimmer said. “I think that we just we’ve gotten to a point where we just know where each other are without having to even look at each other, communicate with each other even though that’s very important. I think that we played stellar, we had an amazing game.”
What made the defensive effort even more impressive was the way the Little Giants shut down Cook. The JMU commit never found the ball all night and Waynesboro created the model on how to keep her contained.
“We staggered tonight,” Norah said. “When you stagger on the player, you don’t get much movement through. So that’s I think we did pretty well and we connected our backline with our midfield and that’s a very important part.”
The one goal of the night came in the first half with just under 13 minutes to go by senior Kate Ledford. Eli described his offensive star as one of the most underrated players in the Valley and she’s explosive — she’ll run down anyone to get a goal.
“I thankfully threw myself into it, slid on the ground, and saw it went in,” Ledford said. “Just outrun as fast as you possibly can to try to get on. We pushed to the end. We sure did. And it was insane to have us play all that time to push to the end as a team, as a unit.”
While Eli said the team treats every game the same and it’s on to the next for the Little Giants (7-1, 3-0 Shenandoah), the players were all smiles. Waynesboro handed Fort Defiance (7-1, 3-1 Shenandoah) its first loss of the season and only its second loss in two years.
As as the team stays on the road against Riverheads on Tuesday, they said they’ll have trust in the offense and defense to get the job done and stay hot.
“It felt really good to win,” Marion said. “Moving forward, this is really gonna put our confidence up and I’m really excited to see what happens in the future.”
