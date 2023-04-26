PENN LAIRD — It was an evening in Penn Laird that Spotswood junior center fielder Nathan Leslie will surely never forget.
Scoreless through six innings, Turner Ashby tallied two runs in the top of the seventh to gain the edge, but Spotswood then countered in the bottom half with two runs of its own to even the score back up.
With two outs and two runners on, Leslie drove a hard grounder to TA junior second baseman Bryce Carter, and it was enough to bring freshman shortstop Camden Blank home and give the Trailblazers a thrilling 3-2 Valley District baseball win over the Knights.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Leslie said. “I got to credit my teammates for getting me the at-bats. [We] had some key guys come up clutch, get some hits, move the baseball, and just put the ball in play. [The] celebration was awesome. It was surreal.”
Spotswood head coach Marcus Davis described Tuesday’s seventh inning as a “beautiful” way to win. The first person Davis wanted to give credit to was senior pitcher Ben Moyers, who struck out eight, only walked two, and only allowed three hits in six innings pitched.
“He did a fantastic job keeping those guys off-balance all night,” Davis said. “That’s a very, very good hitting lineup. [TA head coach Daniel Bowman] does a great job with his guys. They’re very disciplined, they have great approaches, and I’m proud of Ben tonight for believing in the coaching staff, doing what we asked him to do, and competing.”
Davis said Moyer kept them in the game and gave them a chance, but the special moment for Davis was being able to call on some of his younger players to step up that haven’t had a ton of at-bats and see them execute in a high-pressure situation. They did just that.
“Kudos to [Spotswood sophomore] Porter Craver,” Davis said about the underclassmen. “We pinch hit him, he comes in and strokes the ball up the middle. … Then we pinch hit [Trailblazers junior] Hayden Lam, who hasn't had many at-bats all year. He comes in there, fights as hard as he can, moves the baseball and gets on base. Then Nathan comes up, hits a ground ball up the middle to win the game.”
Lam reached first on a TA error, allowing Craver to score. Spotswood junior Matthew Craig then scored off a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 2-2, ultimately leading to the walk-off. Davis said the hits came from “random places,” but he believes it’s a testament to the team's unity and willingness to win. The Trailblazers have won seven of eight.
Yet, the dramatic walk-off win came after six scoreless innings for both teams. Davis said his team “really” struggled at the plate and credited TA junior pitcher Clay Guyer for mixing things up on them. Guyer fanned two strikeouts and only allowed one walk on 94 pitches.
“Our guys were just off balance,” Davis said. “We hit some balls decently but couldn’t find a hole. Kudos to [Guyer] for throwing fantastic. At the end, we just found a way to get it done.”
It was a great game between two quality ball clubs, is how Bowman described Tuesday. He applauded Spotswood for getting timely hits, and at the end of the day, the Knights didn’t make plays when needed.
There were positives Bowman could take away despite coming up short, as TA suffered just its third loss in its last nine games.
“Clay Guyer pitched a tremendous game for us,” Bowman said. “He battled for us. He pitched great. Offensively, they held us in check there until the seventh. … I was proud of our guys for battling through and finding a way to score some runs in the seventh.”
The Knights (10-5, 2-2 Valley) travel to Fort Defiance Monday for non-district play, while the Trailblazers (9-5, 4-0 Valley) host Broadway on Friday in a massive Valley District matchup.
Spotswood remains perfect in the Valley, and a win Friday against the Gobblers would go a long way toward a second straight league title.
But Tuesday’s win was closer than they would’ve liked, and Moyer believes the game can be a learning experience moving forward.
“We just have to be more aggressive from the beginning,” said Moyer, one of four Trailblazers seniors. “It shouldn’t take the last inning to get hot, but it just shows that no matter what, we’re not going to quit. We’re not going to roll over, we’re going to fight the entire game.”
Tuesday’s walk-off win was a memory Leslie would cherish, but there’s no time to waste. He knows the postseason is right around the corner, and the Trailblazers want to keep moving in the right direction.
“We plan to keep taking steps forward,” Leslie said. “We don’t want to take steps back, so we gotta get better every day and come back and be ready for practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.