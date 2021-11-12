LURAY — It's a road that not many high-school athletes are willing to take.
But in an era where the Division I dream often takes over the long-term outlook in prep sports, the Division II route is one that often goes underappreciated.
“At first, I was focused on D-I," Luray senior guard Emilee Weakley admitted. "That was my goal."
The Bulldogs basketball player became the first player in school history to go to college on an athletic scholarship when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia on Friday at LHS.
“It felt like home, felt like where I was supposed to be," Weakley said.
Weakley chose the Rams after months of debating between them and Longwood — a Division I program in southwest Virginia.
“It was a really hard decision to make because I really like both coaching staffs, like the environment in both places," said Weakley, who is a two-time Virginia High School League all-state selection. "After a lot of contemplating and praying and talking with my family, I just felt like Shepherd was the right place for me.”
In June, Weakley earned her first Division I offer from Longwood University. At the time, that felt like the leader of the pack in her recruitment.
“When I got the Division I offer, I felt like I was set," Weakley said. "So much pressure was taken off of me. … The same day I got the offer, though, the Shepherd coaches texted me.”
Quickly, Weakley built a relationship with SU coach Jenna Eckleberry and her staff. Once the Luray senior talked to former AAU teammate and Spotswood standout MacKenzie Freeze, who is now a point guard for the Rams, her decision became even easier.
“I actually talked to her about Shepherd before they ever even reached out to me," Weakley said. "She loved it there, loved the coaches. Once I started talking to them, we talked some more. I’m friends with her and she loved it there. That was another deciding factor.”
Weakley was impressive as a freshman for the Bulldogs during the 2018-19 season but took a major leap forward as a sophomore the next season.
She averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds and three assists per game that season while being named the Bull Run and Region 2B Player of the Year. She also earned first-team all-state honors and led Luray to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship game for the first time in program history.
"It's prepared me a lot," Weakley said about her time with the Bulldogs and LHS coach Joe Lucas. "I've seen Division I competition here. My time here at Luray has progressed me so much as a player and as a person as well. It's really contributed to my basketball skills and abilities."
Last season, Weakley averaged 27 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals per game and shot 50 percent from the field and hit 33 percent from 3-point range.
She was named the VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year and joined senior point guard Brynlee Burrill, who is now playing at Roanoke College, in guiding the Bulldogs to their first-ever state title win with a victory over Gate City.
“She sets a tone for our team, our program," Lucas said. "We can now say, ‘OK. If you work hard enough, do all of these things and take care of business in the classroom, you can have an opportunity to play somewhere.’ It’s a rare combination of God-given talent and also putting in the time. She’s done that. It’s a really special moment for our program.”
Once upon a time, Weakley never envisioned herself committing to a D-II program.
Now that she did, however, she said she feels a new appreciation for that path.
“I’m super relieved," Weakley said. "I see where I’m going, have my school down. It’s a weight off my shoulders. I feel like I can just play. I don’t have anyone to impress. I can just play, have fun and have a good time.”
