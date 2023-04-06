After a scoreless first half, Stuarts Draft pulled away late.
Tristan Link, a junior, scored just eight minutes into the second half, and junior Ethan Cyr tallied a goal off a penalty kick less than 20 minutes later to lift the Cougars to a 2-0 rivalry win over Riverheads in Shenandoah District boys soccer action at SDHS on Tuesday.
Nathan Butler, a senior goalkeeper, had 14 saves for the Gladiators.
Draft (4-1, 1-0 Shenandoah) was back in action Thursday for a big Shenandoah District matchup at another local rival in Wilson Memorial, while Riverheads (3-2, 0-1 Shenandoah) traveled to James River for a non-district contest the same evening.
