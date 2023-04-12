WAYNESBORO — Controlling the game from start to finish, Waynesboro earned a dominant 4-0 win over rival Stuarts Draft in Tuesday's Shenandoah District girls soccer action.
The Little Giants were in cruise control all night, with a great offensive flow leading to the four goals and a defensive shutout.
Junior Analise Moore had a goal and an assist for Waynesboro, while Ava Wagner and Lydia Kimmel also had goals as well.
Waynesboro head coach Eli Moore talked about the effort as they bounced back from a draw against Staunton in their last game.
"We needed to bounce back," Moore said. "We had a tie against Staunton … good bounce back game to score. [Stuarts Draft head coach] Bridget [Lane] is a great coach. She always has them ready to play, it was a good bounce-back win for us."
Senior midfielder Keghan Marion also scored on a wild shot from about 20 yards out over the goalkeeper with her left foot for the Little Giants' second goal of the contest.
After the game, teammates still raved about the captain's impressive score.
"I believe they had a clearing but it wasn't too clear because I got straight to it," Marion said. "I just went for the ball and saw an opening because there weren't many options because they were running back from being offside. So I just hit it with my left foot and it happened to go straight over her and in."
Marion and the rest of the midfield were the ones that controlled the game as they made things easy for the rest of the Little Giants (4-2-1, 1-0-1 Shenandoah) with great defensive work with the back four and linking up with the attack with quick passes so the attackers created chances to score the goals.
Moore praised his midfielders afterward for the outstanding performance they had.
"[The] midfield, that would be [Lydia] Pickering, Keghan, and Kimmell. Keghan is the backbone," Moore said. "They're starting to figure each other out and play well together and that's what you want your midfield to do. You can't generate how they gel and start to play with each other, in practice you can try, but it has to happen during the game. You know that's the best teacher and once they get in that live action they start to feel each other out and start to read each other. You can start to see it happen when they switch and move together, it's a great thing to see."
