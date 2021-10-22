PENN LAIRD — It was a tale of two halves in the Waynesboro-Spotswood game Friday night, as Waynesboro held off the Blazers, 38-27.
The Little Giants used two first half turnovers to built a 17-6 halftime lead before Spotswood roared back with 21 points in the final period. In the end, Waynesboro held on for the victory.
“We are in it if we don’t commit those turnovers in the first half,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “We shot ourselves in the foot. Hats off to coach Jarvis and his kids. They outplayed us and deserved to win. They played four quarters and we played three.”
It was those two half turnovers by Spotswood that put the Blazers in a hole early. The Little Giants opened the game with junior running back Ryan Barbour leading the way on the ground from the Waynesboro 34 to the Spotswood 20. A pair of tackles for loss by Fernando Cruz-Bonilla and Jaiden Guerrero for the Blazers forced Waynesboro to kick and Caleb Palacios Aguilera nailed a 38-yard field goal to open the scoring and make it 3-0 at 8:36 of the first.
The teams then traded punts and Spotswood took over at its own 7. On the next play, Nazere Vest then pounced on a Blazer fumble and Waynesboro took over. Two plays later, Barbour scored his first TD of the night on a 12-yard run and the Little Giants moved ahead 10-0 midway through the first period.
A Waynesboro interception by sophomore Emerson Miller then gave the Little Giants the ball at the Blazer 45. Barbour led the way again on the ground and then scored on a 9-yard run to make it 17-0 on the first play of the second quarter.
The Little Giants were driving again late in the second period but the Spotswood defense held Waynesboro on fourth down and the Blazers took over on their own 28. A 22-yard pass to William Peters moved the ball to the 49 and then freshman Camden Langridge found Aiden Grefe behind the defense for a 51-yard pass and run that put the Blazers on the board, trailing 17-6 heading to the half.
Barbour finished the first half with 16 carries for 83 yards and two scores.
Spotswood punted on its first possession of the second half and Waynesboro went to work quickly, driving 69 yards, highlighted by a 45-yard pass reception by Barbour and a 14-yard run that set up Jones’ 1-yard dive and the Little Giants were in control 24-6 with 7:47 left in the third.
The Blazers drove into Little Giant territory but a fumble at the 5 and Barbour scooped it up and returned it to the Spotswood 46. Barbour later scored his last touchdown of the night on a 2-yard run that made it 31-6 with 11:55 to play.
Spotswood was still fighting, however. Brown hooked up with Grefe on a 31-yard pass and run to make it 31-13. Then Noah Burtner scored on a 12-yard run to make it 31-20. Waynesboro’s final score came on a 34-yard pass from Jones to Emerson Miller that made it 38-20 with 1:31 left. Grefe completed the scoring on another nice 52 pass and run from Brown that made it 38-27 with 46.2 seconds to play.
“I was super proud of our guys. Spotswood did a great job out there and kept fighting but I thought our kids responded back to that. I think it was good for us to have to battle to get a win. Our other two wins have been lopsided,” Waynesboro coach Brandon Jarvis said.
Barbour finished with 128 yards on 21 carries, two catches for 51 yards, three touchdowns and a fumble recovery to pace the Little Giants. Tre Holsapple led the Blazers with nine carries for 87 yards while Grefe hauled in five passes for 102 yards and three scores.
“I’m proud that we didn’t quit,” said Shifflett. “We had a chance to do that and we didn’t tonight. We battled back.”
Spotswood fell to 1-7 overall and travels to Broadway next week.
“We will have our hands full,” said Shifflett. The Little Giants snapped a two-game skid and improved to 3-5 overall with a road date at Turner Ashby this week.
