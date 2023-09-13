Waynesboro had one of its best outings of the season, and it resulted in the team’s first Shenandoah District victory of the year on the road.
Led by senior Kaitlyn Hull’s 17 assists, four digs, four aces, and three kills, the Little Giants swept Buffalo Gap 25-8, 25-13, 25-16 in an early-season prep volleyball district matchup in Swoope on Tuesday.
Morgan Sites, a sophomore, added nine kills, five digs, and four aces for Waynesboro, while junior Kristin Tortorice finished with a team-high 13 digs and added three kills of her own.
Aaliyah Diggs, another sophomore, added five digs and served up four aces for the visitors.
As for the Bison, who have now dropped four in a row, senior outside hitter Hannah Woolridge had eight digs, eight assists, three kills, and a pair of aces in the victory.
Other key contributors for the hosts included senior Ella Williams with eight digs, four kills, and a pair of aces, while junior Mea Shaver finished with two blocks and a pair of kills.
Both teams return to the court Thursday with Shenandoah District matches as the Little Giants (4-8, 1-1 Shenandoah) host Fort Defiance (5-5, 0-0 Shenandoah) in a big one.
Gap (2-5, 0-1 Shenandoah), meanwhile, will travel to Stuarts Draft (1-5, 0-1 Shenandoah).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.