WAYNESBORO — Too much hype can sometimes be a bad thing.
But for Waynesboro, which is less than three years removed from being forced to forfeit a regular-season game against Spotswood due to a lack of players, the rising expectations from around the community this preseason have been encouraging.
“We talk about sticking together and that the people who are up here on the field and in the locker room are who matter most," said Little Giants head coach Brandon Jarvis, who is entering his third season with the program. "We certainly try to block out as much noise as we can. I do think the confidence boost from the outside is a good thing. We just have to take it in stride and keep things in perspective.”
As a program, Waynesboro has been through the good times — and the bad — over the past two decades but things hit rock bottom during back-to-back winless campaigns in 2018 and 2019 and a 24-game losing streak that ran across four seasons.
That's what Jarvis walked into when he became the head coach prior to the 2020 season and when you add COVID-19 cancelling his first fall, it was an uphill climb.
But slowly, the former Rockbridge County assistant got to work and the first sign of progress came when the team snapped that 24-game skid with a 20-7 win at East Rockingham in a non-district battle during the condensed 2021 spring season.
Then, that fall, the Little Giants took a major step forward by winning three of their last four — including three straight over Spotswood, Turner Ashby and Broadway to close the year — and getting back into the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“It was great," Waynesboro lineman Taylin Henderson said. "For me, being there through it all, it’s great knowing I did a part to get the program where it’s at now."
The Little Giants saw their season come to an end with a 45-10 loss to Heritage-Lynchburg in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs last season, but Henderson highlights a loaded group of returning players for the team this year.
The defensive line, led by Henderson, Adam Jackson and Nazare Vest, is a group that Jarvis said could certainly be the strength of this year's team on paper.
But offensively, quarterback Blake Jones, running back Ryan Barbour and a number of other skill players could make that unit dangerous if the line can hold up.
“I’m super comfortable with them," Jones said. "Last year, building relationships with them and learning how they run the ball, catch the ball, the speeds — it was perfect.”
Arguably the biggest difference in this year and the past two for Jarvis has been simply having an extended period of time with his squad throughout the offseason.
His first season fell in the condensed spring of 2021 and his second campaign was played just a few months later in the fall, forcing the team to adjust on the fly.
"Our offseason went well," Jarvis said about this year. "We had great numbers in the weight room, kids worked really hard. I’m excited to see a full offseason program pay dividends.”
The current Little Giants can remember just a few seasons ago, watching as the football program was in disarray with a lack of players on varsity and JV.
Now, witnessing the success the team had last year and the rising expectations surrounding this year's squad, it is still a bit surreal for players to see how far it has come.
“There’s a lot of hype around Waynesboro that hasn’t been there in a while," Waynesboro junior receiver and defensive back Emerson Miller said. "Before, no one was excited. Now, everyone brings the energy and we all are able to get it done.”
Henderson is arguably the top player for the Little Giants and has a very serious shot at continuing to play football at the next level following his senior season this fall.
He said that Jarvis deserves a lot more credit than he's received for the program's turnaround.
“He’s a good person to fight for," Henderson said about his head coach. "He always has our back and we feel like we should always have his. It's pretty cool.”
In similar fashion, the third-year coach gave credit to his players for their growth.
He said although his team is an experienced group this season, it isn't a vocal one.
Instead, his team tends to put its head down, focus and just go to work every day.
“We’ve got some good leadership, a lot of guys that lead by example," Jarvis said. "We only have one or two that are vocal leaders, but I’m proud of the way they’ve done things. They’ve done a great job of trying to get better every day.”
That focus and lead-by-example mentality will be key for Waynesboro this season.
There's a lot of hype and attention being placed on the team now and they won't be able to sneak up on any opponents this season as a pushover on the schedule.
The Little Giants proved last year that they're the real deal.
Now, they're ready to show they can handle the hype that comes with it.
“We’ve handled it pretty well, tried to just keep it low," Jones said. "No one really gets on their phones and says, ‘Oh, look. There’s Waynesboro football in the media.’ We just come out here and work hard every day. That’s our main focus. We’re excited for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.