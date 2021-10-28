BRIDGEWATER — It took two quarters, but Ryan Barbour finally got going.
The Shenandoah District’s leading rusher came to Bridgewater and showcased his talent against a former Valley District rival as Waynesboro stunned Turner Ashby 27-14 in non-district football action on Thursday.
“Coach came up with a good game plan, the line blocked amazingly,” Barbour said. “They gave me wide-open holes. I just had to use my vision and find them.”
The Little Giants, who just moved to the Shenandoah District this season from the Valley, opened up the second half with a three-and-out on defense and a 51-yard run from Barbour that gave them their first lead at 14-7.
That run was especially sweet for Barbour, who was held to 17 yards rushing in the first half.
“I thought we played well in the first half, but we decided we needed to get back out there and establish the run game,” WHS coach Brandon Jarvis said. “I told the offensive line it was their game and to take it over.”
It turned out, however, to be just the start as the Waynesboro offensive line dominated the Knights up front and the 1-2 punch of Barbour and Lazarus Powell had their way running the ball between the tackles.
Barbour added another 46-yard run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 14. Then, after Wyatt Haskell scored on a 2-yard rush with 3:44 left in the fourth to cut TA’s deficit to one score, it was the junior from Waynesboro coming up big again with a 56-yard dagger that pushed the margin to 27-14 with 2:31 remaining.
“I didn’t know what to do,” Barbour said. “I was just so excited.”
The Knights, behind quarterback Cole Hoover’s arm, were impressive early as they scored on their first drive of the game with the signal-caller going 4-of-4 passing for 84 yards and Jalin Quintanilla scoring off a pass.
But the Little Giants responded in the second on a 2-yard quarterback sneak from Blake Jones and after a defensive tussle for the remainder of the first half, the Waynesboro offense erupted in the second half.
“It’s amazing,” Barbour said. “TA is an amazing team. They played great. It just gets us more confident.”
It is the second straight disappointing loss for Turner Ashby, which is now 5-4 overall and will likely take another drop from sixth when the Virginia High School League releases the latest regional power ratings on Monday.
“We just haven’t been very good the past two weeks,” TA coach Chris Fraser said. “I don’t know what the reason for that is, whether it’s motivation or intensity or whatever. We’re just not making plays.”
Hoover finished 10-of-22 passing for 138 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Knights while Quintanilla (50) and Sam Shickel (59) combined for 109 rushing yards and one touchdown on 25 carries. Tony Fornadel had a big night receiving for Turner Ashby with six catches for 95 yards in the loss.
Barbour finished with 225 total yards and three scores for the Little Giants (4-5) while Powell had 14 carries for 66 yards. Emerson Miller had 11 tackles for WHS while Te’Shawn Gamble had an interception.
Waynesboro came into the game as the No. 12 seed in the Region 3C power ratings and knew it needed to win out and get some help to reach the playoffs. With a game against surging Broadway in its finale, the task is still tall but it certainly got a bit easier after a convincing win over the Knights in Bridgewater on Thursday.
“It’s a big win for the program,” Jarvis said. “The kids are excited. Any win is a good win, but obviously I am very proud of the way they fought tonight. I’m proud of everybody in Waynesboro tonight.”
WAYNESBORO 0 7 14 7 — 27
TURNER ASHBY 7 0 0 7 — 14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
TA — Quintanilla 13 pass from Hoover (Miller kick), 5:41
Second Quarter
W — Jones 2 run (Aguilera kick), 10:10
Third Quarter
W — Barbour 51 run (Aguilera kick), 9:05
W — Barbour 46 run (Aguilera kick), 5:33
Fourth Quarter
TA — Haskell 2 run (Miller kick), 3:44
W — Barbour 56 run (kick failed), 2:31
