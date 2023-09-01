After several close matches, Waynesboro broke through.
The Little Giants have played solid to open the season, but their record doesn’t indicate it.
That all changed Thursday as Waynesboro put together a strong all-around performance in a 13-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 non-district victory over Broadway at home.
Senior Kaitlyn Hull had a big night for the Giants with 16 assists and 13 digs, while junior Kristin Tortorice totaled six kills and 11 digs, and sophomore Aaliyah Diggs had eight digs.
Also chipping in for Waynesboro was sophomore Morgan Sites with six kills and eight digs, while Addison Carter, a junior, was big defensively with a team-high 13 digs of her own.
The Gobblers were led by junior libero Ashlyn Spitzer with 28 digs, while her twin sister, Brooklyn, totaled 18 digs, and freshman setter Mady Ennis finished with 30 assists.
Wren Wheeler, a junior outside hitter, had 12 kills and seven digs for BHS in the setback, while senior Taylor Suters, an outside hitter, finished with 10 kills and four digs.
Now, the Little Giants (3-6) will aim to carry the momentum from the win over the Gobblers into a big match on Tuesday with red-hot Spotswood (7-1) at home, while Broadway (4-4) hosts league favorite Rockbridge County (8-1) in its first Valley District game on Thursday.
