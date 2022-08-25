It’s a battle of a team that seems to be on its way to the top and a squad that, well, has already been entrenched in that spot for quite some time.
Riverheads, the nine-time Virginia High School League Class 1 state champions that have won the last six titles in a row, will hit the road tonight for a 7 p.m. season-opening Shenandoah District football battle with Waynesboro.
The Gladiators enter the contest against the Little Giants with 50 straight wins, the longest active winning streak in the country, and have their sights set on potentially breaking the VHSL’s all-time record of 53 later this year.
“Our team is working hard,” said Riverheads first-year coach Ray Norcross, a former defensive coordinator for the school. “We have to replace several key players from last year and we have had kids step up and are working to fill these roles. They are responding to a new coach. The system is the same, but whenever there is change, kids have to adjust and they are. Attitudes are good.”
Norcross is keeping the playbook the same after the retirement of longtime future Hall of Fame coach Robert Casto and fans expect similar results.
The Gladiators have won five straight over Waynesboro in the series, including a 55-14 victory a year ago. The Little Giants actually haven’t defeated Riverheads since 1973.
“Riverheads has built a great program over the past few years,” Little Giants coach Brandon Jarvis said. “They are very confident in what they do and do it very well. They play a very disciplined brand of football and we’re going to have to match that discipline to play assignment football.”
Waynesboro is entering its third season under Jarvis, a former Rockbridge County assistant, and is a program that is rising from the grave a bit.
Before Jarvis took over, the Little Giants weren’t getting wins — they actually went on a 24-game losing streak at one point — and were forced to forfeit a game in 2019 due to a lack of players.
Now, the team is coming off a winning season and a trip to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
“We have had lots of opportunities to get better throughout the preseason and our two scrimmages,” Jarvis said. “I have been excited to see the level of competition we have at certain positions. Players have been battling these past few weeks, trying to earn their spot, which makes the team as a whole that much better.”
There’s plenty of talent back on the field this season for Waynesboro with quarterback Blake Jones and running back Ryan Barbour among the key skill guys and lineman Taylin Henderson serving as a force on the line on both sides of the ball.
After a breakthrough season a year ago, the Little Giants won’t sneak up on anyone this year and are a team many think could make serious noise.
“Waynesboro is a quality team with lots of good athletes, lots of speed and a good quarterback,” Norcross said. “We will have to control the ball and limit their big plays to be successful.”
To get to the level of Riverheads, a program must achieve a historic amount of success that is incomparable to any area team in the modern era.
But the Little Giants do hope to go from competing for playoff spots to competing for district, regional and perhaps state titles one day.
And a strong showing against the Gladiators to open the 2022 season sure would go a long way in sending them in that direction.
“Our biggest key to success is belief,” Jarvis said. “We have to believe and trust in one another to do our jobs. We have to believe we can be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.