WAYNESBORO — Just a few feet behind him, Waynesboro players celebrated with the Subway Series trophy, flashing their smiles with an occasional high-five with the teammates around them.
For second-year Little Giants coach Brandon Jarvis, it was a moment that, quite frankly, said it all.
“You can see that right there,” Jarvis said. “They’re pretty excited. … This group of kids is special.”
Waynesboro’s defense stuffed Broadway quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller on a two-point conversion attempt with no time remaining on the clock to preserve a thrilling 28-26 non-district football home victory on Friday and send the Little Giants back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The two-point conversion attempt was set up by a 26-yard touchdown run on the final play of regulation from Stuhlmiller, who scampered in after weaving through a number of WHS defenders.
“I told my team this was a tough place to play,” BHS coach Danny Grogg said. “They had everything to play for and you saw that tonight with how they performed. I told them it was going to be three big plays that separated the game and in that first half, they made those plays to open up the game. Credit to Waynesboro tonight, though, man. They came out tonight and played their ‘A’ game.”
The game was a wild, back-and-forth affair from the start with both teams scoring two first-quarter touchdowns. Stuhlmiller and running back Cameron Showalter each scored rushing touchdowns in the opening frame for Broadway and Blake Jones threw a pair of scores for Waynesboro in the quarter.
Just before half, Jones added a rushing touchdown and his fourth total score of the evening with 2:24 elft in the third gave the Little Giants a 28-14 lead and all of the momentum headed into the fourth.
“Coach Jarvis had a great plan for us,” Jones said. “It just came together tonight. It’s a great feeling.”
But the Gobblers kept fighting with Stuhlmiller hitting Brody Carr for a 66-yard touchdown pass with 10:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. Even after being forced to punt with 1:11 remaining and the game appearing to be over, Broadway managed to get the ball back with 26 seconds remaining.
That’s when, after three straight incompletions, Stuhlmiller scored to cut the deficit to 28-26.
But on the ensuing two-point attempt, he was quickly stuffed in the backfield, ending the game.
“We just had to get these kids to come together, work together, play together, play as a team,” Jarvis said. “They did everything we asked them to do tonight and more. The defense was ready to go.”
Broadway (6-4) will still advance to the Region 3C playoffs, where it’ll host rival Turner Ashby.
The two teams previously played a double-overtime thriller in Bridgewater earlier this year, which the Knights won.
“We have to go 1-0,” Grogg said. “It’s been our message every week this year. The good thing is we get to go home and prepare for another game this week and some teams don’t get to do that.”
As for the Little Giants (5-5), their opponent is likely Region 3C power Liberty Christian Academy.
And although that’s a difficult task at hand, it didn’t matter to Waynesboro on Friday night.
“It’s a great feeling,” Jones said. “It was a great team win tonight. We’re the underdogs.”
BROADWAY 14 0 0 12 — 26
WAYNESBORO 14 7 0 0 — 28
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
W — Gamble 35 pass from Jones (Aguillera kick), 8:59
B — Showalter 63 run (Copenhaver kick), 7:51
B — Stuhlmiller 32 run (Copenhaver kick), 0:53
W — Barbour 57 pass from Jones (Aguillera kick), 0:08
Second Quarter
W — Jones 3 run (Aguillera kick), 2:40
Third Quarter
W — Jones 1 run (Aguillera kick), 2:24
Fourth Quarter
B — Carr 66 pass from Stuhlmiller (kick failed), 10:03
