One year ago at this time, Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis found himself in the same position.
The Little Giants had just opened the season with back-to-back lopsided losses to perennial Shenandoah District powers Riverheads and Stuarts Draft and confidence was starting to dwindle for his squad.
Ultimately, though, Waynesboro got back on track last year and into the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Now, with that experience as proof that it can happen, the Little Giants are aiming for a similar turnaround this season.
"These players have worked hard throughout the offseason and during the first month or so of the season," Jarvis said. "We will continue to get better every day, but seeing that hard work pay off on the scoreboard could be the confidence boost we need to start rolling like we did the second half of last season."
Waynesboro hits the road Friday for its third consecutive district contest to open the year as it will take on a young Fort Defiance squad at 7 p.m. in front of what should be a sizable crowd at Alumni Field.
Although the Indians went just 1-9 a year ago, including a 20-point blowout at the hands of the Little Giants, Jarvis and his coaching staff are well aware of just how different this year's Fort Defiance team is.
"Fort is much improved," Jarvis said. "The young kids they played last year are more experienced and battle-tested. The biggest challenge with Fort is their kids play hard for four quarters, so we must match that."
Confidence is oozing for the Indians after a 24-14 win over Liberty-Bedford last week at home.
In that game, the defense was strong most of the night and offensively, Fort was able to make adjustments.
"The thing I liked the most from an offensive position was we had to adapt a little to what the defense was doing and we were able to overcome it with a few minor adjustments in terms of the gaps we wanted to attack," veteran Indians head coach Dan Rolfe said. "Defensively, I like the fact that even though we bent a little, we were able to come up with a couple of key stops in a couple of key situations."
Fort quarterback Trey Miller, a sophomore, has taken the leap in his game many anticipated he would this year and it's been in large part due to the contributions of his go-to receiver in junior Tailyn Armentrout.
The duo leads the Shenandoah District in passing and receiving yards and has made an Indians offense that struggled with consistency a year ago suddenly a unit that can put up points in a hurry when clicking.
"Last week was great to get into the win column," Rolfe said. "That being said, there were times we made too many mental errors which resulted in some big plays for Liberty. We didn't have a 'clean' game."
The Little Giants have certainly had a slower start than they expected, not necessarily because of the results on the scoreboard, but because of the sloppiness at times and the amount of penalties racking up.
Quarterback Blake Jones sits right behind Miller in the Shenandoah District passing categories and running back Ryan Barbour is slowly getting back into form for Waynesboro after a rough start against Riverheads.
"Waynesboro is a very good team that has played two of the best, if not the two best, teams in the area," Rolfe said. "Their quarterback can make every throw and of course they have the running back who is one of the best in the area. Up front, they are big and they are active on defense. From a defensive stance, we are going to have to make sure we are well disciplined and try to limit the big plays. Can't cheat the pass because then the running back runs wild, nor can you load the box because the quarterback can carve you up."
Clearly Rolfe is aware of how dangerous the Waynesboro offense can be and he said that limiting Barbour in space will be a key while also controlling the line of scrimmage and limiting the Little Giants' touches.
For the Little Giants, after some halftime adjustments against Stuarts Draft that allowed the team to play significantly better in the final two quarters, the team is hoping to get back on track in a big way.
"I am proud of how well our players accepted and applied the adjustment," Jarvis said.
Last year around this time, Jarvis and his coaching staff were desperately trying to keep chins up.
Confidence was slipping away for the Little Giants and old habits were starting to potentially creep back.
But after preventing that and going on to put the program back on the map, that's not the case this year.
Waynesboro still has some pep in its step and a belief as it heads to Fort Defiance for its third game.
And much like last season, the Little Giants are hoping one win can propel them into a special season.
"Our offense has to get on track early and then take advantage of the extra opportunities when our defense creates a turnover or makes a big stop," Jarvis said. "Battle for four quarters and make a play when it counts."
