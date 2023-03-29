Junior Analise Moore scored twice as Waynesboro earned another big non-district victory, 3-1, over Region 3C opponent Spotswood on Tuesday in Penn Laird.
The Little Giants have now won back-to-back games — both against the Trailblazers — after an 0-2 start to the season.
Lydia Kimmell, a sophomore, also had a goal for Waynesboro.
The Little Giants (2-2) host Turner Ashby in another big non-district battle on Monday. The Knights defeated Waynesboro 1-0 in Bridgewater on March 20.
The Trailblazers (0-3) will travel to William Monroe for a non-district contest on Friday.
