There’s one team starting to heat up in the Shenandoah District, and it’s one that many around the league are familiar with succeeding.
Ava Wagner, a junior, scored three goals to finish with a hat trick as Waynesboro earned its third consecutive victory with an impressive 5-2 Shenandoah District girls soccer win over Riverheads in Greenville on Friday.
The Little Giants have won six of their last seven since an 0-2 start. The one non-win came in a 2-2 draw with district rival Staunton.
Freshman Karley Hull also impressed for Waynesboro in the win on Friday, scoring a career-high two goals of her own in the road victory.
The Little Giants (6-2-1, 3-0-1 Shenandoah) will return to the pitch on Tuesday for a massive league showdown with local rival Wilson Memorial in a battle of the district’s top two teams at WHS.
The Gladiators (3-4-1, 0-3-1 Shenandoah) will face district opponent Staunton on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.