Standing inside the Broadway High School gym in late January, Ryan Ritter was preparing to watch the BHS girls basketball team play when he received a phone call.
He was told, just across town, the boys team was loading on a bus to head back to the school after its own game was cancelled after pregame warmups.
"One big challenge was not knowing what the day would bring," the Gobblers athletic director said. "You just didn't know when that exposure would occur."
When Spotswood boys soccer fell in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship on Wednesday, it officially marked the end of an action-packed 2020-21 school year for area teams.
While there were various challenges throughout the course of the year — Harrisonburg opted out of winter sports, a majority of the Rockingham County schools didn't play very many games during basketball season, etc. — the simple fact that athletes returned to their respective sports is a major feat itself.
“I think we all worked very hard to play ball," longtime Luray athletic director Don Ehlers said. "We gave all athletes the opportunity to compete. I am very proud of that. It was a grind from when we started until this week basically. I think most ADs are physically and emotionally drained at this point and we are looking forward to a little down time before we crank it up in late July.”
The VHSL was forced to cancel the 2020 spring season completely due to COVID-19 and delayed the start of the 2020-21 year until late December.
The result was a condensed schedule in which teams played 60 percent of their normal schedule in front of empty gyms and, at least in Rockingham County, wearing masks in action.
“The biggest challenges this year were effectively communicating the numerous changes and clarifications associated with COVID-19 to our community," Turner Ashby AD Will Crockett said. "It was frustrating for coaches, athletes and parents at times because it was difficult to establish a set routine. I certainly appreciate the patience and grace the majority of my community demonstrated."
The uncertainty around every day was the biggest adjustment, school officials said, even in a profession where athletic directors are used to making schedule changes.
"We never knew when we would be shut down or an opponent would be shut down," said Page County athletic director Keith Cubbage, who will take over at Stonewall Jackson next year. "Also, the concern for everyone's well-being. It seems like everyone knew someone that passed away from COVID.”
Being able to offer all three seasons was something both Crockett and Ritter said they took pride in being able to do this year along with other "small victories."
For first-year Fort Defiance AD Richard Miller, the adjustment to the new gig was made even more difficult with all of the COVID protocols put in place this year.
He praised the coaches, players and parents for making it go smoothly.
"High school is about development and discovery," Miller said. "In those moments, you make memories that last a lifetime and I am so grateful that our kids took advantage of the opportunity to make so many wonderful memories. I encouraged the coaches to use the opportunity to be creative with practices and drills. Many of them created drills that were beneficial to player development."
As the spring season winded down, restrictions began to get lifted around the state and that allowed fans to come back in full swing for the first time.
Just that one-month burst of energy from their local communities provided excitement for what the 2021-22 school year will bring to area athletics.
“Next year will be a relief for ADs and I am also happy for our athletes to be able to compete in a full season," Cubbage said. "I am happy for our communities as anyone that wants to watch a game will be allowed to enter and do so. It is just nice we are able to start with the new normal and move forward as a country.”
With the new school year less than two months away, Ritter said his perspective on things have changed due to the pandemic and he's learned to appreciate things — good or bad — more and to take opportunities to learn from each moment.
"There is definitely excitement," Harrisonburg AD Brandon Burley said. "We're excited to provide opportunities for our community."
Less than six months ago, Broadway was cancelling games and playing in front of 15 fans.
Those are moments Ritter said he hopes to never experience again.
"I hope all stakeholders can appreciate the possibility of next year being back to normal and just enjoy the competition," Ritter said. "A packed stadium or gym sounds great right now."
