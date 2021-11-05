There’s a lot that goes into competing at the state level as a competition cheerleader.
Athletes go from performing in front of high school gyms, filled with a couple hundred people and lackluster lighting at times, to suddenly wide-eyed under the bright lights of the Stuart C. Siegel Center in downtown Richmond.
“It certainly has its challenges,” Fort Defiance coach Melissa Hill said. “Competing in such a large complex can be overwhelming to some, especially if you have never done that before.”
As several area squads prepare to compete at the Virginia High School League state cheer competition Saturday on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, there’s a combined sense of nerves and confidence for athletes and coaches ahead of the biggest competition of the year.
“The girls have really kept their focus and are motivated,” East Rockingham first-year coach Tanya Merica said. “We, as coaches, have just continuously told our team how very proud we are of them and that no matter the outcome, we just ask that they have fun and give it their all.”
The Eagles join Stuarts Draft and Riverheads are area squads competing in the combined VHSL Class 1-2 state championship while Spotswood and Fort Defiance will contend for the Class 3 title. All six VHSL classifications will compete throughout the day.
For the five area teams, coaches said simply reaching the state competition is a massive accomplishment.
“I am beyond proud of this team and the enormous amount of hard work they have put in this season to make it to the state championship,” Hill said. “They are a family and their love for one another is amazing. They push each other to be the best they can be. It's a great thing to witness.”
The Trailblazers are headed to the state competition for a third time in four years. After missing the opportunity to go to Richmond during the condensed season in the spring, Spotswood coach Bridget Smith said her team is embracing the entire experience this year and soaking in every moment.
“I am just so proud of these kids,” Smith said. “They are perfectionists and they ask to be critiqued daily. They are coachable and know how to make changes. They support each other in every way a team should. We have worked really hard to build a supportive team atmosphere here at Spotswood and it seems to continue each year. I can't say enough about how each kid on this team truly feels supported by everyone else on their team. They know they each have a role to play.”
Spotswood is fresh off winning the Region 3C championship, which Fort finished as runner-up in.
As for Stuarts Draft, it avenged a loss in last year’s Region 2B championship meet with a victory at last week's regional meet while East Rockingham is moving on as the second-place team out of that region.
“We are beyond excited for the opportunity to compete for another state title,” Cougars coach Tammy Carter said. “We have had very motivated practices and are pushing ourselves during this last week and I feel that is all due to our competitive drive to finish the season with a title.”
The balance of making changes to the routine and simply cleaning up mistakes is one the coaches said is a struggle at the time of the year. For some squads, a change is necessary in order to earn more points on the mat. For others, however, just sharpening things up is all it really takes.
“In competition cheer, you are scored equally on both difficulty of skills and execution of those skills, so sometimes increasing the difficulty backfires if it lowers your execution,” Smith said. “I am very open with my team about these decisions and explain my thought process each time. We are always working on more difficult stunts, but don't always choose to complete those difficult skills.”
Hill said her squad is happy to be performing Saturday, but isn’t quite satisfied yet. Instead, she said the Indians are anxious to put on a “state-worthy” performance that earns them respect. If her team does that, she said she’ll leave the Siegel Center on Saturday happy regardless of the end result.
“As a team, we just want to improve in all the areas we have been focusing on for the last week and to walk away knowing that we did absolutely the best we could,” Hill said.
The dedication the athletes have given to the sport this year has paid off with their recent success.
For coaches at Spotswood, Fort Defiance, East Rockingham, Stuarts Draft and Riverheads, the opportunity to see their teams perform one last time this season is one that they said they’ll cherish.
“Our team is ecstatic about the opportunity to compete,” Merica said. “The excitement to compete for the last time with teammates is bittersweet and they’re looking forward to giving it their all.”
The bright lights of VCU’s Siegel Center will certainly be an adjustment for the local cheerleaders.
But like they have all season, the coaches are confident their athletes will handle it accordingly.
“If we need to step up, we will,” Carter said. “It’s hard to believe that regardless of how it plays out, this Saturday will be the last time I watch this team compete. I am so proud of what they have accomplished so far and have no doubt that they are ready to turn up and turn out on Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.