After a year hiatus, the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout is back.
The annual high school basketball tournament that takes place at Rockbridge County High School in Lexington was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19.
Tournament organizers announced earlier this month, however, that the event will return this season with just one game left to finalize before January.
The two-day tournament will take place on January 14 and 15 at RCHS and will feature an array of local boys and girls basketball teams both days.
On Friday, the Rockbridge County boys will take on Stuarts Draft while the East Rockingham boys at 5:30 p.m. will face Union later that evening at 8:30 p.m. in a rematch of the 2021 Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship.
On Saturday, a pair of girls games between Rockbridge County and Liberty-Bedford and state runner-ups Spotswood (Class 3) and Pulaski County (Class 4) gets the day started at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively.
At 1 p.m., Spotswood's boys team will play Lord Botetourt while the Page County boys will take on Alleghany at 4 p.m. later in the day. at 5:30 p.m., the Staunton boys will take on Martinsville in a traditional matchup between two top teams.
Other games on the slate include the Union boys against Liberty-Bedford (2:30 p.m.), West Point against Parry McCluer (7 p.m.) and the Parry McCluer girls against James River. All of those games are scheduled for Saturday.
The event was organized by Travis Patterson in 2014 to raise money for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life. It slowly grew from a one-day event with primarily local schools to a state-wide tournament featuring some of the top teams from around the state and the country.
In other prep sports:
Khalil's Recruitment Continues To Grow
The recruitment of Spotswood junior Zoli Khalil continues to gain steam.
The 6-foot versatile guard picked up offers from Eastern Tennessee State and Elon over the past month. Khalil previously was offered by the Naval Academy and nearby James Madison to kick off her impressive recruitment.
The do-it-all guard blew up on the local scene this past year while guiding Spotswood to a runner-up finish at the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament after averaging just 3.1 points per game as a freshman.
In the 2020-21 condensed season, Khalil averaged 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. She shot 55 percent from the field, 42 percent from 3-point range and was a 76-percent shooter at the charity stripe.
It was Khalil’s game-winning 3 with 2.9 seconds left against Western Albemarle that lifted the Trailblazers to a thrilling 50-49 victory on the road in February and into the Region 3C championship game for a third consecutive season.
